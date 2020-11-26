Log in
HAMMERSON PLC

HAMMERSON PLC

(HMSO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/26 07:30:12 am
22.925 GBX   -2.45%
07:01aHAMMERSON : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer
PU
06:08aHAMMERSON : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer
AQ
11/19HAMMERSON PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hammerson : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

11/26/2020 | 07:01am EST
Hammerson plc announces today the appointment of Grégoire Peureux to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer.

Grégoire will join the Group Executive Committee and will focus on the delivery of strategic initiatives at a Group level.

Grégoire has more than 17 years of experience in the real estate industry. He joins Hammerson from Rove Capital Partners, a boutique real estate investment advisor, where he was a founding partner. He had previously worked at Ivanhoe Cambridge for over 13 years, initially as Chief Financial Officer for Europe, and subsequently acting Head of Europe, responsible for the investment, asset management, operations and finance activities for a diversified €5bn portfolio across the UK and Continental Europe.

Grégoire spent his early career at KPMG, and holds an MSc from HEC Paris with a major in Finance. He graduated from Insead in 2019. He is fluent in both French and English.

Rita-Rose Gagné, Chief Executive of Hammerson, said: 'Grégoire's extensive experience and new perspective will ensure we become more agile and are in the best possible position to respond to this period of extraordinary change and disruption.'

Grégoire Peureux added: 'I am really looking forward to being part of the Hammerson team, getting under the skin of the business and the assets and identifying and leveraging the opportunities we have with the future make-up of the portfolio and the breadth of Hammerson's proposition.'

ENDS

Hammerson plc published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 12:00:10 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 269 M 359 M 359 M
Net income 2020 -1 426 M -1 907 M -1 907 M
Net Debt 2020 2 202 M 2 944 M 2 944 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,11x
Yield 2020 8,77%
Capitalization 900 M 1 205 M 1 204 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 553
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart HAMMERSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Hammerson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 35,13 GBX
Last Close Price 23,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 517%
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rita-Rose Gagné Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Montague Noel Non-Executive Chairman
Bishopp Janet Operations Director
James Lenton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Judy Mary Gibbons Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMERSON PLC-16.64%1 205
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)18.82%61 796
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.13.37%38 032
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-14.57%22 077
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.62%21 939
SEGRO PLC2.41%14 651
