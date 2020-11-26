Hammerson : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Hammerson plc announces today the appointment of Grégoire Peureux to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer.

Grégoire will join the Group Executive Committee and will focus on the delivery of strategic initiatives at a Group level.

Grégoire has more than 17 years of experience in the real estate industry. He joins Hammerson from Rove Capital Partners, a boutique real estate investment advisor, where he was a founding partner. He had previously worked at Ivanhoe Cambridge for over 13 years, initially as Chief Financial Officer for Europe, and subsequently acting Head of Europe, responsible for the investment, asset management, operations and finance activities for a diversified €5bn portfolio across the UK and Continental Europe.

Grégoire spent his early career at KPMG, and holds an MSc from HEC Paris with a major in Finance. He graduated from Insead in 2019. He is fluent in both French and English.

Rita-Rose Gagné, Chief Executive of Hammerson, said: 'Grégoire's extensive experience and new perspective will ensure we become more agile and are in the best possible position to respond to this period of extraordinary change and disruption.'

Grégoire Peureux added: 'I am really looking forward to being part of the Hammerson team, getting under the skin of the business and the assets and identifying and leveraging the opportunities we have with the future make-up of the portfolio and the breadth of Hammerson's proposition.'

