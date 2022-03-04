Log in
    HMSO   GB00BK7YQK64

HAMMERSON PLC

(HMSO)
  Report
03/22 11:35:09 am
34.62 GBX   -2.81%
Hammerson : Board changes

03/04/2022 | 02:26am EST
Hammerson plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632)

LSE and Euronext Dublin share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN

ISIN: GB00BK7YQK64 ("Hammerson" or "the Company")

Board changes

Hammerson announces that Andrew Formica, Non-Executive Director, has informed the Board that, having served 6 years on the Board, he will not stand for re-election at the 2022 Annual General Meeting and will step down at the conclusion of the meeting. Mr Formica was first appointed to the Board on 26 November 2015.

Hammerson also announces that Gwyn Burr, Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, will not stand for re-election at the 2022 Annual General Meeting and will step down at the conclusion of the meeting. Ms Burr was first appointed to the Board on 21 May 2012, and after 9 years' service, she originally planned to step down at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, but agreed to extend for a further year to provide continuity at a time of significant Board change.

Mike Butterworth, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee will succeed Ms Burr as Senior Independent Director and Habib Annous, Non-Executive Director, will succeed her as Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Robert Noel, Chair of the Board commented: "Andrew and Gwyn have been engaged and effective members of the Board and have been particularly helpful over the last 18 months as the Board has been through significant change. On behalf of all the Board I would like to thank them for their service and contribution."

There are no further matters in connection with this appointment to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

ENDS

For further information:

Josh Warren, Director of Strategy

Alice Darwall, General Counsel and Company

and Investor Relations

Secretary

Tel: 020 7887 1053

Tel: 020 7887 1000

Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary inward listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin.

4 March 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
