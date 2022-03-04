Hammerson : Dividend Declaration

Hammerson plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632)

LSE and Euronext Dublin share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN

ISIN: GB00BK7YQK64 ("Hammerson" or "the Company")

Dividend Declaration

Dividend No. 141

The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed a final dividend of 0.2 pence per ordinary share ("Share") for the period ended 31 December 2021 (the "Final 2021 Dividend"). The Board also intends to offer Shareholders an Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative of 2 pence per share (the "Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative"). Both the Final 2021 Dividend and the Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative are subject to Shareholder approval at the Company's AGM to be held at 11.00 a.m. (British Summer Time) on Thursday, 28 April 2022, the details of which will be announced in due course.

Both the Final 2021 Dividend and the Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative will be paid as a Property Income Distribution ("PID"), net of withholding tax where appropriate.

Shareholders who elect to participate in the Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative will, in respect of the Final 2021 Dividend, receive such number of new fully paid shares (the "New Shares") as is equal to 2 pence divided by the scrip reference share price, for each Share held on the dividend record date (1 April 2022). The scrip reference share price will be announced to the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Dublin and to the JSE on SENS on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.

Further details of the Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative, including how shareholders can elect to participate, will be circulated to shareholders on Wednesday, 23 March 2022. Shareholders should consider their own individual circumstances before making an election to receive the Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative, and are recommended to seek their own independent financial advice. However, given the significant difference in value between the cash Final 2021 Dividend and the Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative, the Board considers that for most Shareholders it will be in their interests to elect to receive the Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative, as each Director intends to do in respect of his or her own beneficial holdings.

The expected timetable for the payment of the Final 2021 Dividend and the Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative is set out at the end of this announcement.

It is the responsibility of any overseas shareholder wishing to elect to receive the Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative to be satisfied as to the full observance of the laws of the relevant territory without any further obligation on the part of the Company, including obtaining any government or other consents which may be required, observing any other formalities in such territories and any resale restrictions which may apply to the New Shares.