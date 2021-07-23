Hammerson : Dundrum Town Centre to welcome an experiential foodhall and restaurant by Donnybrook Fair

Hammerson announces that it has attracted Irish artisan and speciality grocer, Donnybrook Fair to Dundrum Town Centre, opening an extensive retail foodhall and premium restaurant and bar.

Due to launch in the coming months at Pembroke Square, the exciting food destination will be the retailer's sixth Irish store. A 900 sq m space, Donnybrook Fair at Dundrum Town Centre will bring with it an exceptionally premium look and feel. Entirely devoted to celebrating food, visitors will be taken on an experiential culinary journey from the moment they enter the retail food market on the ground floor, right through to the restaurant and bar space on Level 1.

The new space for Donnybrook Fair at Pembrooke Square enhances the food and beverage offer at Dundrum, which is a focus for Hammerson across its European portfolio as its flagship destinations proactively change the brand mix to include more experiential offers.

For over 20 years, Donnybrook Fair has been Dublin's premier craft butcher, seafood and fresh fish market, serving up quality fish, meat and seafood delicacies. Customers can expect the retailer's hugely popular produce and delicious gourmet meals, as well as several pop-up culinary experiences, details of which will be revealed ahead of the official opening.

Speaking about the announcement, Ciara Connolly, Head of Leasing for Hammerson Ireland, said: 'We're focused on F&B brands that can offer something new and fresh for our customers, and as an established Irish food retailer, Donnybrook Fair is a fantastic brand to welcome to our destination. We know how important brilliant experiences are to our customers, and this new store offers just that, and is a great addition to the broader line-up at Dundrum.'

We are very excited to be expanding our Food & Beverage portfolio by welcoming a well-established Irish food retailer like Donnybrook Fair. Both Dundrum Town Centre and Donnybrook Fair place a huge emphasis on providing customers with a quality and inspiring experience. This new store is promised to offer a unique and fantastic customer experience for every type of foodie and we can't wait for the big reveal later this year.'

Des O'Mahony, Managing Director, Donnybrook Fair, commented: 'We are delighted to be bringing Donnybrook Fair to Dundrum Town Centre in the next few months. This new landmark location will be our sixth store and will deliver an entirely new level of food experience, both in terms of retail and dining, to our valued customers. This exciting new chapter provides us with a platform to expand and extend the range of premium produce and services that Donnybrook Fair is renowned for. We are committed to bringing quality Irish produce and unique culinary experiences to our customers and this new store will help us achieve that.'

Hammerson, as asset manager and joint owner of Dundrum Town Centre has created the Pembroke Square district, delivering new space alongside the restored cottages providing visitors with a reminder of the area's heritage. Most recently, the design of Pembroke District was awarded in the sustainability category of the 2021 RIAI Awards. It was the first retail development to receive a BREEAM excellent award, demonstrating a unique use of an existing structure.

Further information regarding the store's key features will be shared closer to the opening on www.dundrum.ie and www.donnybrookfair.ie.

