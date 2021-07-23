Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hammerson plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMSO   GB00BK7YQK64

HAMMERSON PLC

(HMSO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hammerson : Dundrum Town Centre to welcome an experiential foodhall and restaurant by Donnybrook Fair

07/23/2021 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hammerson announces that it has attracted Irish artisan and speciality grocer, Donnybrook Fair to Dundrum Town Centre, opening an extensive retail foodhall and premium restaurant and bar.

Due to launch in the coming months at Pembroke Square, the exciting food destination will be the retailer's sixth Irish store. A 900 sq m space, Donnybrook Fair at Dundrum Town Centre will bring with it an exceptionally premium look and feel. Entirely devoted to celebrating food, visitors will be taken on an experiential culinary journey from the moment they enter the retail food market on the ground floor, right through to the restaurant and bar space on Level 1.

The new space for Donnybrook Fair at Pembrooke Square enhances the food and beverage offer at Dundrum, which is a focus for Hammerson across its European portfolio as its flagship destinations proactively change the brand mix to include more experiential offers.

For over 20 years, Donnybrook Fair has been Dublin's premier craft butcher, seafood and fresh fish market, serving up quality fish, meat and seafood delicacies. Customers can expect the retailer's hugely popular produce and delicious gourmet meals, as well as several pop-up culinary experiences, details of which will be revealed ahead of the official opening.

Speaking about the announcement, Ciara Connolly, Head of Leasing for Hammerson Ireland, said: 'We're focused on F&B brands that can offer something new and fresh for our customers, and as an established Irish food retailer, Donnybrook Fair is a fantastic brand to welcome to our destination. We know how important brilliant experiences are to our customers, and this new store offers just that, and is a great addition to the broader line-up at Dundrum.'

We are very excited to be expanding our Food & Beverage portfolio by welcoming a well-established Irish food retailer like Donnybrook Fair. Both Dundrum Town Centre and Donnybrook Fair place a huge emphasis on providing customers with a quality and inspiring experience. This new store is promised to offer a unique and fantastic customer experience for every type of foodie and we can't wait for the big reveal later this year.'

Des O'Mahony, Managing Director, Donnybrook Fair, commented: 'We are delighted to be bringing Donnybrook Fair to Dundrum Town Centre in the next few months. This new landmark location will be our sixth store and will deliver an entirely new level of food experience, both in terms of retail and dining, to our valued customers. This exciting new chapter provides us with a platform to expand and extend the range of premium produce and services that Donnybrook Fair is renowned for. We are committed to bringing quality Irish produce and unique culinary experiences to our customers and this new store will help us achieve that.'

Hammerson, as asset manager and joint owner of Dundrum Town Centre has created the Pembroke Square district, delivering new space alongside the restored cottages providing visitors with a reminder of the area's heritage. Most recently, the design of Pembroke District was awarded in the sustainability category of the 2021 RIAI Awards. It was the first retail development to receive a BREEAM excellent award, demonstrating a unique use of an existing structure.

Further information regarding the store's key features will be shared closer to the opening on www.dundrum.ie and www.donnybrookfair.ie.

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAMMERSON PLC
05:28aHAMMERSON : Dundrum Town Centre to welcome an experiential foodhall and restaura..
PU
07/20FTSE Bounces Back Closing Higher Despite Delta-Variant Concerns
DJ
07/20HAMMERSON : Moorfields Eye Hospital to open eye care diagnostic hub at Brent Cro..
PU
07/16Today on Wall Street: Retail sales pick up unexpectedly
07/16ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Blackrock, Cintas, Hammerson, US Bancorp, Wells Fargo...
07/15FTSE 100 Falls as Oil Stocks Drop; Experian Gains
DJ
07/15Payroll Numbers Grow But UK Could Suffer Labor Shortages
DJ
07/15HAMMERSON : Collects 89% of Rents Due for Fiscal 2020, 62% Due for Fiscal 2021
MT
07/15FTSE 100 Set to Fall After Mixed Asia, US Trading
DJ
07/15Mall operator Hammerson plans to stop giving rent concessions as business pic..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 266 M 365 M 365 M
Net income 2021 -584 M -803 M -803 M
Net Debt 2021 1 939 M 2 667 M 2 667 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,63x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 1 511 M 2 078 M 2 078 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 518
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart HAMMERSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Hammerson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 35,93 GBX
Average target price 29,81 GBX
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rita-Rose Gagné Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Himanshu Haridas Raja Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Montague Noel Non-Executive Chairman
Grégoire Peureux Chief Operating Officer
Simon Charles Travis Director-Group Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMMERSON PLC44.59%2 298
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)14.93%70 177
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.10.37%42 860
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.8.97%27 240
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION12.45%25 451
SEGRO PLC26.69%18 535