Hammerson : Notification of 2022 Half Year Results

Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632)
LSE and Euronext Dublin share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB00BK7YQK64 ("Hammerson" or "the Company")
Notification of 2022 Half Year Results
28 June 2022
Hammerson will be announcing its half year results for the six months ending 30 June 2022 on Thursday 28 July 2022.
Full details of the Company's half year results presentation, including joining instructions to the analysts briefing, will be available on our website
(https://www.hammerson.com/investors/financial-calendar)in due course.
For further information visit www.hammerson.com/investors/financial-calendaror contact:
Josh Warren
Director of Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel: 020 7887 1053
Natalie Gunson, Communications Director
Tel: 020 7887 4672
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary inward listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin.
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
