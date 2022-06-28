Hammerson : Notification of 2022 Half Year Results

Hammerson plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632)

LSE and Euronext Dublin share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN

ISIN: GB00BK7YQK64 ("Hammerson" or "the Company")

Notification of 2022 Half Year Results

28 June 2022

Hammerson will be announcing its half year results for the six months ending 30 June 2022 on Thursday 28 July 2022.

Full details of the Company's half year results presentation, including joining instructions to the analysts briefing, will be available on our website

(https://www.hammerson.com/investors/financial-calendar)in due course.

ENDS

For further information visit www.hammerson.com/investors/financial-calendaror contact:

Josh Warren

Director of Strategy and Investor Relations

Tel: 020 7887 1053

Natalie Gunson, Communications Director

Tel: 020 7887 4672

Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary inward listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin.

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited