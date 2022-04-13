Log in
  Hammerson plc
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hammerson plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMSO   GB00BK7YQK64

HAMMERSON PLC

(HMSO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/13 10:26:25 am EDT
31.79 GBX   -1.30%
10:15aHAMMERSON : Planning application for new homes at Dundrum development
PU
07:41aJP Morgan Cuts Hammerson To Underweight From Neutral, Lowers PT
MT
06:30aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : CarMax, Boeing, JetBlue, Medtronic, PepsiCo...
Summary 


Hammerson : Planning application for new homes at Dundrum development

04/13/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Hammerson, on behalf of the Dundrum Retail Limited Partnership, will imminently submit a planning application for 881 new homes to An Bord Pleanála for a proposed Strategic Housing Development on the c. 3.5-hectare site of the old Dundrum Shopping Centre.

The residential-led scheme, located adjacent to Dundrum Town Centre, seeks to prioritise the provision of much needed new homes that can support sustainable development. The application also includes plans to rejuvenate the western edge of Dundrum main street and the surrounding area, with a range of complementary shops, cafes, restaurants, a crèche and significant new public realm.

Recognising the diversity of house types and tenures required in a contemporary urban setting, the scheme includes a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments in line with the objectives of the National Planning Framework (NPF) and national housing spatial standards. With residential buildings placed around new courtyard gardens, the development will comprise four main areas, each with specific, connected facilities to foster new community engagement.

The development will see removal of vehicular access to the site from Main Street with enhanced access instead from Dundrum Bypass. The physical barrier presented by the Bypass currently will be reduced by the construction of a new bridge for pedestrians and cyclists across the Bypass to connect Main Street to the Sweetmount Park area, all in close proximity to numerous schools and other community and recreational facilities.

This investment in our land allows the option for construction from 2024.

Connor Owens, Managing Director, Asset Management (Ireland & Scotland), Hammerson, said: "The project will regenerate an under-utilised site and help transform Dundrum into a truly mixed-use village by delivering much needed new homes which adhere to the highest standards in sustainable development. Linking to the Town Centre and Sweetmount Park opposite, the scheme will be close to modern public transport and guided by our core principles of sustainability, quality design, place-making, community and respect for local heritage. The development will replace the old car park-dominated shopping centre, providing new retail frontage on Main Street which is respectful of the village character and will ensure a vibrant shopping street is restored in Dundrum."

Pedestrian friendly and active travel uses will be promoted via the creation of new walking routes, provision of almost two bike parking spaces per dwelling and addition of public cycle racks.

Additionally, there will be three new public spaces off Main Street alongside a dedicated public square which will be available for community events. The development will respect the historic character and heritage of the area, with the architecture drawing inspiration from the local context through materials, detailing, metal work and colour palettes selected. The scheme will also boast high-quality well-landscaped public open space.

Hammerson is leading the project on behalf of the Dundrum Retail Limited Partnership, a 50:50 Allianz and Hammerson joint venture that owns the site.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 14:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
