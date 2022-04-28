Hammerson : Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

Further to the announcement entitled'Annual Report, Notice of AGM & Scrip Circular'on Wednesday, 23 March 2022, the Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Hammerson plc (the Company) held at Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GE on Thursday, 28 April 2022, all the resolutions were voted upon by poll and were passed by Shareholders. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows:
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Cast
**Votes Withheld
Resolution
No. of Shares
% of Shares voted
No. of Shares
% of Shares voted
% of Issued Share Capital
No. of Shares
1
To receive the Directors' Annual Report and Financial Statementsfor the year ended 31 December 2021
3,458,247,323
100.00
1,540
0.00
78.25%
3,048,458
2
To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for theyear ended 31 December 2021
3,206,979,255
92.73
251,383,588
7.27
78.25%
2,934,478
3
To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021
3,458,852,722
100.00
3,426
0.00
78.26%
2,441,173
4
To grant the Board authority to offer the enhanced scrip dividend alternative*
3,458,838,002
100.00
26,033
0.00
78.26%
2,433,286
5
To elect Habib Annous as a Director of the Company
3,448,025,511
99.69
10,835,310
0.31
78.26%
2,436,500
6
To elect Himanshu Raja as a Director of the Company
3,438,856,134
99.44
19,526,972
0.56
78.25%
2,914,215
7
To re-elect Mike Butterworth as a Director of the Company
3,406,294,918
98.49
52,090,915
1.51
78.25%
2,911,488
8
To re-elect Méka Brunel as a Director of the Company
3,407,850,641
98.54
50,535,155
1.46
78.25%
2,911,525
9
To re-elect Desmond de Beer as a Director of the Company
3,180,204,156
91.96
278,192,954
8.04
78.25%
2,900,211
10
To re-elect Rita-Rose Gagné as a Director of the Company
3,442,130,243
99.52
16,746,627
0.48
78.26%
2,911,525
11
To re-elect Adam Metz as a Director of the Company
3,408,305,500
98.54
50,536,281
1.46
78.26%
2,455,540
12
To re-elect Robert Noel as a Director of the Company
3,364,657,706
97.28
94,163,705
2.72
78.26%
2,475,910
13
To re-elect Carol Welch as a Director of the Company
3,407,850,545
98.54
50,532,595
1.46
78.25%
2,914,181
14
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor
3,455,731,390
99.91
3,067,829
0.09
78.26%
2,498,102
15
To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the auditor'sremuneration
3,452,855,223
99.83
5,925,065
0.17
78.26%
2,517,033
16
To authorise the Directors to allot shares
3,272,998,893
94.63
185,855,174
5.37
78.26%
2,443,254
17
To disapply pre-emption rights*
3,348,336,695
96.84
109,399,915
3.16
78.24%
3,560,711
18
To disapply pre-emption rights in addition to those conferred by resolution 19*
3,332,964,114
96.39
124,772,438
3.61
78.24%
3,560,769
19
To authorise market purchases by the Company of its shares*
3,452,859,868
99.99
302,977
0.01
78.14%
8,134,476
* Special resolution (75% majority required).
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is notcounted towards the votes cast 'For'or'Against'a resolution.
Resolutions 3 and 4 passed at the AGM enable the Directors to proceed with the proposed Final 2021 Dividend and Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative, as set out in the circular published on 23 March 2022. Cash payments in respect of the Final 2021 Dividend and the date of issue, admission and first day of dealings in new shares allotted pursuant to the Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative on the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Dublin and Johannesburg Stock Exchange is expected to be Tuesday, 10 May 2022.
The Board retains the discretion to withdraw or modify the terms of the Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative, because there are certain situations in which the Board may decide that it is no longer appropriate to offer the Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative, or it may not be permissible for the Company to do so. In such circumstances, the Final 2021 Dividend would be paid to all shareholders in cash.
Gwyn Burr did not stand for re-election at the AGM and has now formally stood down as a Director of the Company, as announced on 4 March 2021. Habib Annous has now succeeded Gwyn as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with immediate effect. Andrew Formica did not stand for re-election at the AGM and has now formally stood down as a Director of the Company, as announced on 4 March 2022.
The issued share capital of the Company as at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 (the time by which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the AGM were entered on the Register) was 4,419,457,161 ordinary shares, with 7,691,247 shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in Hammerson plc was therefore 4,411,765,914.
Copies of the resolutions passed, other than the resolutions constituting ordinary business, at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located athttps://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.The documents have also been submitted to Euronext Dublin.
A copy of the poll results for the Annual General Meeting is also available on the Hammerson plc website(www.hammerson.com).
The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Meeting which is also available atwww.hammerson.com.
Richard Crowle
Assistant Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7887 1000
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary inward listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin.