    HMSO   GB00BK7YQK64

HAMMERSON PLC

(HMSO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/28 11:35:19 am EDT
28.72 GBX   -1.51%
HAMMERSON : Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
HAMMERSON : Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs
PU
HAMMERSON PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
Hammerson : Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

04/28/2022 | 11:44am EDT
Hammerson plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632)

LSE and Euronext Dublin share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB00BK7YQK64

("Hammerson" or "the Company")

Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

28 April 2022

Further to the announcement entitled 'Annual Report, Notice of AGM & Scrip Circular' on Wednesday, 23 March 2022, the Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Hammerson plc (the Company) held at Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GE on Thursday, 28 April 2022, all the resolutions were voted upon by poll and were passed by Shareholders. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows:

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Cast

**Votes Withheld

Resolution

No. of Shares

% of Shares voted

No. of Shares

% of Shares voted

% of Issued Share Capital

No. of Shares

1

To receive the Directors' Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

3,458,247,323

100.00

1,540

0.00

78.25%

3,048,458

2

To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2021

3,206,979,255

92.73

251,383,588

7.27

78.25%

2,934,478

3

To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021

3,458,852,722

100.00

3,426

0.00

78.26%

2,441,173

4

To grant the Board authority to offer the enhanced scrip dividend alternative*

3,458,838,002

100.00

26,033

0.00

78.26%

2,433,286

5

To elect Habib Annous as a Director of the Company

3,448,025,511

99.69

10,835,310

0.31

78.26%

2,436,500

6

To elect Himanshu Raja as a Director of the Company

3,438,856,134

99.44

19,526,972

0.56

78.25%

2,914,215

7

To re-elect Mike Butterworth as a Director of the Company

3,406,294,918

98.49

52,090,915

1.51

78.25%

2,911,488

8

To re-elect Méka Brunel as a Director of the Company

3,407,850,641

98.54

50,535,155

1.46

78.25%

2,911,525

9

To re-elect Desmond de Beer as a Director of the Company

3,180,204,156

91.96

278,192,954

8.04

78.25%

2,900,211

10

To re-elect Rita-Rose Gagné as a Director of the Company

3,442,130,243

99.52

16,746,627

0.48

78.26%

2,911,525

11

To re-elect Adam Metz as a Director of the Company

3,408,305,500

98.54

50,536,281

1.46

78.26%

2,455,540

12

To re-elect Robert Noel as a Director of the Company

3,364,657,706

97.28

94,163,705

2.72

78.26%

2,475,910

13

To re-elect Carol Welch as a Director of the Company

3,407,850,545

98.54

50,532,595

1.46

78.25%

2,914,181

14

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor

3,455,731,390

99.91

3,067,829

0.09

78.26%

2,498,102

15

To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration

3,452,855,223

99.83

5,925,065

0.17

78.26%

2,517,033

16

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

3,272,998,893

94.63

185,855,174

5.37

78.26%

2,443,254

17

To disapply pre-emption rights*

3,348,336,695

96.84

109,399,915

3.16

78.24%

3,560,711

18

To disapply pre-emption rights in addition to those conferred by resolution 19*

3,332,964,114

96.39

124,772,438

3.61

78.24%

3,560,769

19

To authorise market purchases by the Company of its shares*

3,452,859,868

99.99

302,977

0.01

78.14%

8,134,476

* Special resolution (75% majority required).

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards the votes cast 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

Resolutions 3 and 4 passed at the AGM enable the Directors to proceed with the proposed Final 2021 Dividend and Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative, as set out in the circular published on 23 March 2022. Cash payments in respect of the Final 2021 Dividend and the date of issue, admission and first day of dealings in new shares allotted pursuant to the Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative on the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Dublin and Johannesburg Stock Exchange is expected to be Tuesday, 10 May 2022.

The Board retains the discretion to withdraw or modify the terms of the Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative, because there are certain situations in which the Board may decide that it is no longer appropriate to offer the Enhanced Scrip Dividend Alternative, or it may not be permissible for the Company to do so. In such circumstances, the Final 2021 Dividend would be paid to all shareholders in cash.

Gwyn Burr did not stand for re-election at the AGM and has now formally stood down as a Director of the Company, as announced on 4 March 2021. Habib Annous has now succeeded Gwyn as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with immediate effect. Andrew Formica did not stand for re-election at the AGM and has now formally stood down as a Director of the Company, as announced on 4 March 2022.

The issued share capital of the Company as at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 (the time by which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the AGM were entered on the Register) was 4,419,457,161 ordinary shares, with 7,691,247 shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in Hammerson plc was therefore 4,411,765,914.

Copies of the resolutions passed, other than the resolutions constituting ordinary business, at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.The documents have also been submitted to Euronext Dublin.

A copy of the poll results for the Annual General Meeting is also available on the Hammerson plc website(www.hammerson.com).

The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Meeting which is also available at www.hammerson.com.

Richard Crowle

Assistant Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7887 1000

Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary inward listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin.

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 15:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
