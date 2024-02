Hammerson plc is a European leader in commercial real estate promotion and management. Net rental income (excluding premium outlets) breaks down by type of asset as follows: - shopping centres (87.4%): owned, at the end of 2021, 15 shopping centres. Net rental income breaks down by country between the United Kingdom (55.7%), France (24.3%) and Ireland (20%); - retail parks (5.5%): owned 9 retail parks; - other (9.2%). At the end of 2021, the real estate portfolio had a market value of GBP 5.4 billion.

Sector Commercial REITs