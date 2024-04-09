Hammerson is pleased to announce that growing immersive mini golf operator, Treetop Golf, is set to open a new 17,000 sq ft space at its Bristol city centre destination, Cabot Circus, later this year.

This will be Treetop Golf's sixth UK destination, and its first in Bristol. Its arrival comes as Hammerson moves forward with its vision to enhance and future-proof its Bristol city centre asset with innovative social, cultural and entertainment concepts.

Treetop Golf will bring its two immersive indoor 18-hole mini golf courses to Cabot Circus, as well as the Bonus 19th hole - offering all players the chance to win a free round. Visitors will also be able to relax in The Market where they can tuck into handmade pizza from Pizza Cabana, sample tropical cocktails and mocktails from The Thirsty Toucan bar or grab cracking coffee and snacks at the Jungle Buzz Café, which all feature products from a range of local suppliers.

Treetop Golf offers something for all ages, with guests also able to celebrate large group get-togethers in their private event room. Birthday parties, school trips, corporate get-togethers are all welcome - with the chance to also hire out the entire venue for a larger corporate event.

The arrival of Treetop Golf at Cabot Circus follows the successful opening of the brand's existing site at Hammerson's Bullring & Grand Central in Birmingham. Since its opening in May 2021, they have welcomed guests ranging from families, students, work colleagues, and friendship groups.

Hammerson's vision is to replicate this formula of success enhancing its city centre portfolio by introducing new uses which engage customers with unique placemaking events and activations, driving footfall.

Elizabeth Stanway, CEO and Co-Founder of Treetop Golf, said: "We can't wait to bring our immersive mini golf destination to Bristol. We're on a mission to spread wonder and to help our guests connect through new experiences and share special moments together. It's great to be working again with the Hammerson team and we're thrilled to be supporting their plans in growing Cabot Circus' entertainment offering."

Shelley Taylor, Asset Manager at Hammerson, said: "We are really excited to welcome Treetop Golf later this year. This signing supports our vision to strengthen Cabot Circus' offering with modern and innovative leisure concepts. Our vision is to reposition Cabot Circus from a place where people come only to shop, to a multi-use 'destination' offering a real mix of exciting entertainment, social and lifestyle experiences. This is just the first step in a series of exciting new brands we plan to announce this year."

The leasing strategy at Cabot Circus is being supported by successful art and cultural programming. Recent successes include an award-winning pop Skatepark which attracted over 2,000 people in 7 days over October Half Term last year, a 11.5 metre mural and ticketed workshops hosted by Aardman Studios (creators of Wallace & Gromit) and a series of pop-up gigs where Dizzee Rascal, DJ Roni Size and Massive Attack's Daddy G Grant all performed, the latter raising over £20k for charity.

