Hammerson : Bullring Estate adds local flavor with new pho restaurant

Hammerson has announced that Birmingham-based Vietnamese Street Kitchen (VSK) has joined the line-up at the the Bullring Estate.

In a relocation from Birmingham's Brindleyplace, VSK, an independent, family-run business has taken a 140-cover, 3,640 sq ft space opposite Selfridges. Set amidst the Bullring's St Martin's Square dining and leisure hub, its heated outdoor terrace is now open in line with government restrictions, and perfectly suited to al fresco dining. The indoor space is set to open on the 17 May, in line with the Government's roadmap for England.

The restaurant has a cocktail bar on the first floor, with dining on the ground floor showcasing the best dishes from Vietnam, including Pho, Banh Mi, rice bowls, and an array of traditional street snacks.

Iain Mitchell, UK Commercial Director at Hammerson, said:"We know that our customers at Bullring & Grand Central love to support emerging and Birmingham based brands, and we're always looking for exciting and innovative operators that bring something new to a destination. VSK does just that, offering fresh and authentic Vietnamese flavours that add to the Bullring Estates's vibrant mix of world cuisines. We are pleased to welcome VSK to the Bullring Estate alongside safely welcoming back our much-missed brands and customers."

Oliver Ngo, General Manager at VSK, added: "As an independent, family-owned brand from Birmingham, Bullring has long been a target destination for us. We're now at a site that is big and central enough to bring our food and hospitality to Brummies on the biggest scale possible. Our food is tasty, affordable, and fresh, and authentic to both traditional and modern Vietnamese cooking. This new type of offer is perfect for the Bullring visitor, and we are delighted to be welcoming customers into the restaurant in a Covid-secure manner."

This news follows the announcement that Chinese hotpot specialists Haidilao will be launching their first restaurant in the UK outside London at Bullring, joining VSK in the St Martin's Square F&B and leisure hub.

The safety and wellbeing of its customers, colleagues and retailers is Bullring's number one priority, and it has introduced a range of measures to keep people safe. These include: the centre's Crowd Checker, available via Bullring's website, that helps customers plan their visit by providing live updates on footfall in real-time; a one-way system; fixed hand sanitiser stations; and clear signage to remind shoppers of the need to social distance.

VSK has also introduced its own safety measures, including sanitising stations, socially distanced outdoor seating, table service, one way systems, and mandatory mask wearing for staff and customers as recommended by the latest Government guidelines