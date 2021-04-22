Log in
    HMSO   GB00BK7YQK64

HAMMERSON PLC

(HMSO)
Hammerson : appoints Harry Badham as Chief Development and Asset Repositioning Officer

04/22/2021 | 09:35am EDT
Hammerson has announced that Harry Badham has been appointed to the role of Chief Development and Asset Repositioning Officer. In this role, Harry will oversee the development teams working on destination repositioning across the UK, Ireland, and France.

Harry, was most recently UK Head of Development at AXA IM Alts, where he led £3.5bn of major investment, development and repositioning projects from start to completion for a range of funds and joint venture investors. Working on urban projects across a mix of workspace, retail, leisure, civic and residential space including most notably 22 Bishopsgate, Assembly Bristol and 6 Pancras Square, Harry has built up extensive expertise across numerous disciplines including design, sustainability, leasing and technology.

Prior to his 10 years at AXA IM Alts, Harry was part of the leadership team at property development company, Allied London, where he was Investment Director. He was involved in delivering over £2bn of urban regeneration including the creation of the 25 acre Spinningfields development in Manchester and the Brunswick Centre in London, alongside other mixed-use schemes across the UK.

A chartered surveyor, Harry began his career at JLL within the corporate finance department having graduated from Bristol University in Civil Engineering.

Rita-Rose Gagné, Hammerson's Chief Executive, said: 'Hammerson has urban assets, developments and a land bank with potential for multi-use city centre destinations. As our portfolio transforms and evolves, it is vital that our team has a broad and varied skills base. Harry will support this by bringing a creative mindset and extensive development and urban mixed-use experience. He also has extensive expertise in managing multiple stakeholders and partners, which will be key as we work on our strategy to maximise value for stakeholders.'

Harry Badham said: 'There has never been a greater chance to transform our city centres to create huge social and real estate value by making them more local, more sustainable and more connected. Hammerson's portfolio offers significant opportunities to unlock this value over the mid to long term. I look forward to the challenge and working with Rita-Rose and the Hammerson team to bring forward the change needed.'

ENDS

Hammerson Media Contacts

Catrin Sharp, Head of Corporate Communications

T: +44 20 7887 1063

E: catrin.sharp@hammerson.com

FTI Consulting (for Hammerson), Dido Laurimore

T: +44 20 3727 1000
E: Dido.Laurimore@FTIConsulting.com

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 13:34:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
