Lighthouse Properties PLC - Mauritius-based property investor previously named Lighthouse Capital Ltd - Sells 164.9 million shares in Hammerson PLC for ZAR1.02 billion. Lighthouse has been disposing of its Hammerson shares since November last year to allow itself to pursue yield-accretive direct property acquisitions. As at January 5, Lighthouse directly owned 796.4 million shares, or 16%, in Hammerson. Hammerson is a London-based property development and investment company.

Current Lighthouse stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR7.70, up 1.3% on Wednesday

12-month change: up 15%

Current Hammerson stock price in London: 25.58 pence, up 0.7%

12-month change: down 14%

Current Hammerson stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR6.19

12-month change: down 3.9%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

