Lighthouse Properties PLC - Mauritius-based property investor previously named Lighthouse Capital Ltd - Disposes of 168.2 million shares in Hammerson PLC on market for ZAR1.10 billion. Last month, Lighthouse said it planned to sell up to 634.5 million Hammerson shares in one or more tranches over the next 12 months. Hammerson is a London-based property development and investment company.

Current Lighthouse stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR7.70, down 0.4% on Tuesday

12-month change: up 18%

Current Hammerson stock price in London: 28.82 pence, down 1.2%

12-month change: up 13%

Current Hammerson stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR6.56, down 1.4%

12-month change: up 8.8%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.