    HMSO   GB00BK7YQK64

HAMMERSON PLC

(HMSO)
  Report
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

02/21/2022 | 07:21am EST
Hammerson plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632)

LSE and Euronext Dublin share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN

ISIN: GB00BK7YQK64 ("Hammerson" or "the Company")

This notification has been received by Hammerson Plc pursuant to the relevant shareholder's obligations pursuant to applicable UK law.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BK7YQK64

Issuer Name

HAMMERSON PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name

Morgan Stanley

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Morgan Stanley

Wilmington, Delaware

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered

Country of registered

office

office

Morgan Stanley & Co.

London

UNITED KINGDOM

International plc

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 16-Feb-2022
  2. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Feb-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total of both

Total number of

.

rights attached

through financial

in % (8.A +

voting rights held

to shares (total

instruments (total

8.B)

in issuer

of 8.A)

of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting

situation on the

date on which

6.726033

2.177311

8.903344

392794632

threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of

previous

6.817764

2.185661

9.003425

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of

Number of

Number of indirect

% of direct

% of indirect

shares ISIN code(if

direct voting

voting rights

voting rights

voting rights

possible)

rights (DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BK7YQK64

296736827

6.726033

Sub Total 8.A

296736827

6.726033%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

rights that may be

% of voting

acquired if the

instrument

date

period

rights

instrument is

exercised/converted

Right of recall

at any

over securities

at any time

876158

0.019860

lending

time

agreements

Sub Total 8.B1

876158

0.019860%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of

Exercise/conversion

Physical or

Number of

% of voting

financial

Expiration date

cash

period

voting rights

rights

instrument

settlement

Equity

12/08/2022

at any time

Cash

3755811

0.085132

Swap

Equity

15/08/2022

at any time

Cash

791599

0.017943

Swap

Equity

30/08/2022

at any time

Cash

80000

0.001813

Swap

Equity

06/12/2022

at any time

Cash

24494504

0.555209

Swap

Equity

23/01/2023

at any time

Cash

46395571

1.051633

Swap

Equity

07/09/2023

at any time

Cash

628562

0.014247

Swap

Equity

19/12/2024

at any time

Cash

4217902

0.095606

Swap

Equity

26/11/2026

at any time

Cash

7497095

0.169934

Swap

Equity

07/12/2026

at any time

Cash

7320603

0.165934

Swap

Sub Total 8.B2

95181647

2.157451%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting

% of voting

rights through

financial

Total of both if it

rights if it equals

Ultimate

Name of controlled

instruments if it

equals or is higher

or is higher than

controlling person

undertaking

equals or is

than the notifiable

the notifiable

higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable

threshold

Morgan

0.000000%

Stanley

(chain 1)

Morgan

Morgan

Stanley Capital

0.000000%

Stanley

Management,

(chain 1)

LLC

Morgan

Morgan

Stanley

0.000000%

Stanley

Domestic

(chain 1)

Holdings, Inc.

Morgan

Morgan

0.000000%

Stanley

Stanley Capital

(chain 1)

Services LLC

Morgan

0.000000%

Stanley

(chain 2)

Morgan

Morgan

Stanley Capital

0.000000%

Stanley

Management,

(chain 2)

LLC

Morgan

Morgan

Stanley

0.000000%

Stanley

Domestic

(chain 2)

Holdings, Inc.

Morgan

Morgan

0.000000%

Stanley

Stanley & Co.

(chain 2)

LLC

Morgan

0.000000%

Stanley

(chain 3)

Morgan

Morgan

Stanley

0.000000%

Stanley

International

(chain 3)

Holdings Inc.

Morgan

Morgan

Stanley

0.000000%

Stanley

International

(chain 3)

Limited

Morgan

Morgan

Stanley

0.000000%

Stanley

Investments

(chain 3)

(UK)

Morgan

Morgan

Stanley & Co.

6.726033

8.347122%

Stanley

International

(chain 3)

plc

Morgan

Stanley

(chain 4)

Morgan

Morgan

Stanley

0.000000%

Stanley

International

(chain 4)

Holdings Inc.

Morgan

Morgan

Stanley

0.000000%

Stanley

International

(chain 4)

Limited

Morgan

Morgan

0.000000%

Stanley

Stanley Europe

(chain 4)

Holding SE

Morgan

Morgan

0.000000%

Stanley

Stanley Europe

(chain 4)

SE

10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Of the total voting rights attached to shares in Section 8A, 296,736,827 (6.726033%) of these are the result of stock borrowing agreements.

  1. Date of Completion
    18-Feb-2022
  2. Place Of Completion Glasgow

For further information contact:

Richard Crowle

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000

21 February 2022

Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary inward listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin.

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 12:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
