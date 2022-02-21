Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632)
LSE and Euronext Dublin share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB00BK7YQK64 ("Hammerson" or "the Company")
This notification has been received by Hammerson Plc pursuant to the relevant shareholder's obligations pursuant to applicable UK law.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BK7YQK64
Issuer Name
HAMMERSON PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name
Morgan Stanley
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Morgan Stanley
Wilmington, Delaware
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
Morgan Stanley & Co.
London
International plc
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 16-Feb-2022
Date on which Issuer notified
18-Feb-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting
% of voting rights
.
|
6.726033
2.177311
8.903344
392794632
|
6.817764
2.185661
9.003425
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
GB00BK7YQK64
296736827
6.726033
Sub Total 8.A
296736827
6.726033%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Number of voting
|
Right of recall
|
876158
0.019860
Sub Total 8.B1
876158
0.019860%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Equity
|
Equity
|
Equity
|
Equity
|
Equity
|
Equity
|
Equity
|
Equity
|
Equity
|
Sub Total 8.B2
95181647
2.157451%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Morgan
Stanley
Morgan
Stanley
|
Morgan
Stanley
Morgan
Stanley
Morgan
Stanley
Morgan
Stanley
Morgan
Stanley
Morgan
Stanley
Morgan
Stanley
Morgan
Stanley
Morgan
Stanley
Morgan
Stanley
Morgan
6.726033
8.347122%
Stanley
Morgan
Morgan
Stanley
Morgan
Stanley
Morgan
Stanley
Morgan
Stanley
10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Of the total voting rights attached to shares in Section 8A, 296,736,827 (6.726033%) of these are the result of stock borrowing agreements.
Date of Completion
18-Feb-2022
Place Of Completion Glasgow
For further information contact:
Richard Crowle
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
21 February 2022
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary inward listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin.
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited