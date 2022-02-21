Date on which Issuer notified

Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

4. Details of the shareholder

Country of registered office (if applicable)

City of registered office (if applicable)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

This notification has been received by Hammerson Plc pursuant to the relevant shareholder's obligations pursuant to applicable UK law.

ISIN: GB00BK7YQK64 ("Hammerson" or "the Company")

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632)

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting % of voting rights Total of both Total number of . rights attached through financial in % (8.A + voting rights held to shares (total instruments (total 8.B) in issuer of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 6.726033 2.177311 8.903344 392794632 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 6.817764 2.185661 9.003425 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of Number of Number of indirect % of direct % of indirect shares ISIN code(if direct voting voting rights voting rights voting rights possible) rights (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BK7YQK64 296736827 6.726033 Sub Total 8.A 296736827 6.726033%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion rights that may be % of voting acquired if the instrument date period rights instrument is exercised/converted Right of recall at any over securities at any time 876158 0.019860 lending time agreements Sub Total 8.B1 876158 0.019860%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))