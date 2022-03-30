Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632)
LSE and Euronext Dublin share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB00BK7YQK64
("Hammerson" or "the Company")
This notification has been received by Hammerson Plc pursuant to the relevant shareholder's obligations pursuant to applicable UK law.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Name
Morgan Stanley
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
|
Name
|
City of registered office
|
Country of registered office
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Wilmington, Delaware
|
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
|
Name
|
City of registered office
|
Country of registered office
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|
London
|
UNITED KINGDOM
29-Mar-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
.
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
6.219677
|
1.769277
|
7.988954
|
352453881
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
6.548006
|
1.805365
|
8.353371
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
GB00BK7YQK64
|
274397586
|
6.219677
|
Sub Total 8.A
|
274397586
|
6.219677%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion period
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|
% of voting rights
|
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|
at any time
|
at any time
|
876158
|
0.019860
|
Sub Total 8.B1
|
876158
|
0.019860%
0.019860%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion period
|
Physical or cash settlement
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Equity Swap
|
12/08/2022
|
at any time
|
Cash
|
3755811
|
0.085132
|
Equity Swap
|
15/08/2022
|
at any time
|
Cash
|
804694
|
0.018240
|
Equity Swap
|
06/12/2022
|
at any time
|
Cash
|
13460426
|
0.305103
|
Equity Swap
|
23/01/2023
|
at any time
|
Cash
|
46395571
|
1.051633
|
Equity Swap
|
19/12/2024
|
at any time
|
Cash
|
4217902
|
0.095606
|
Equity Swap
|
26/11/2026
|
at any time
|
Cash
|
5097095
|
0.115534
|
Equity Swap
|
07/12/2026
|
at any time
|
Cash
|
3448638
|
0.078169
|
Sub Total 8.B2
|
77180137
|
1.749417%
1.749417%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
Ultimate controlling person
|
Name of controlled undertaking
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Morgan Stanley (chain 1)
|
0.000000%
|
Morgan Stanley (chain 1)
|
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
|
0.000000%
|
Morgan Stanley (chain 1)
|
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
|
0.000000%
|
Morgan Stanley (chain 1)
|
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
|
0.000000%
|
Morgan Stanley (chain 2)
|
0.000000%
|
Morgan Stanley (chain 2)
|
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
|
0.000000%
|
Morgan Stanley (chain 2)
|
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
|
0.000000%
|
Morgan Stanley (chain 2)
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
|
0.000000%
|
Morgan Stanley (chain 3)
|
0.000000%
|
Morgan Stanley (chain 3)
|
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
|
0.000000%
|
Morgan Stanley (chain 3)
|
Morgan Stanley International Limited
|
0.000000%
|
Morgan Stanley (chain 3)
|
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
|
0.000000%
|
Morgan Stanley (chain 3)
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|
6.219677
|
7.576412%
-
10. In case of proxy voting
-
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
-
11. Additional Information
-
Of the total voting rights attached to shares in Section 8A, 274,397,586 (6.219677%) of these are the result of stock borrowing agreements.
-
12. Date of Completion
-
29-Mar-2022
-
13. Place Of Completion
Glasgow
For further information contact:
Richard Crowle
Assistant Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
30 March 2022
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary inward listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin.
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited