Hammerson plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632)

LSE and Euronext Dublin share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB00BK7YQK64

("Hammerson" or "the Company")

This notification has been received by Hammerson Plc pursuant to the relevant shareholder's obligations pursuant to applicable UK law.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN GB00BK7YQK64 Issuer Name HAMMERSON PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Morgan Stanley

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc London UNITED KINGDOM

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 25-Mar-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.219677 1.769277 7.988954 352453881 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.548006 1.805365 8.353371

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BK7YQK64 274397586 6.219677 Sub Total 8.A 274397586 6.219677%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 876158 0.019860 Sub Total 8.B1 876158 0.019860%

0.019860%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Equity Swap 12/08/2022 at any time Cash 3755811 0.085132 Equity Swap 15/08/2022 at any time Cash 804694 0.018240 Equity Swap 06/12/2022 at any time Cash 13460426 0.305103

Equity Swap 23/01/2023 at any time Cash 46395571 1.051633 Equity Swap 19/12/2024 at any time Cash 4217902 0.095606 Equity Swap 26/11/2026 at any time Cash 5097095 0.115534 Equity Swap 07/12/2026 at any time Cash 3448638 0.078169 Sub Total 8.B2 77180137 1.749417% 1.749417%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Morgan Stanley (chain 1) 0.000000% Morgan Stanley (chain 1) Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC 0.000000% Morgan Stanley (chain 1) Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. 0.000000% Morgan Stanley (chain 1) Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 0.000000% Morgan Stanley (chain 2) 0.000000% Morgan Stanley (chain 2) Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC 0.000000% Morgan Stanley (chain 2) Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. 0.000000%

Morgan Stanley (chain 2) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 0.000000% Morgan Stanley (chain 3) 0.000000% Morgan Stanley (chain 3) Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. 0.000000% Morgan Stanley (chain 3) Morgan Stanley International Limited 0.000000% Morgan Stanley (chain 3) Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) 0.000000% Morgan Stanley (chain 3) Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 6.219677 7.576412%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Of the total voting rights attached to shares in Section 8A, 274,397,586 (6.219677%) of these are the result of stock borrowing agreements.

12. Date of Completion

29-Mar-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Glasgow

For further information contact:

Richard Crowle

Assistant Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000

30 March 2022

Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary inward listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin.

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited