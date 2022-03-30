Log in
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

03/30/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Hammerson plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632)

LSE and Euronext Dublin share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB00BK7YQK64

("Hammerson" or "the Company")

This notification has been received by Hammerson Plc pursuant to the relevant shareholder's obligations pursuant to applicable UK law.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

  • 1. Issuer Details

  • ISIN

    GB00BK7YQK64

    Issuer Name

    HAMMERSON PLC

    UK or Non-UK Issuer

    UK

  • 2. Reason for Notification

  • An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  • 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Morgan Stanley

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Morgan Stanley

Wilmington, Delaware

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

London

UNITED KINGDOM

  • 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

    25-Mar-2022

  • 6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

6.219677

1.769277

7.988954

352453881

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6.548006

1.805365

8.353371

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BK7YQK64

274397586

6.219677

Sub Total 8.A

274397586

6.219677%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right of recall over securities lending agreements

at any time

at any time

876158

0.019860

Sub Total 8.B1

876158

0.019860%

0.019860%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Equity Swap

12/08/2022

at any time

Cash

3755811

0.085132

Equity Swap

15/08/2022

at any time

Cash

804694

0.018240

Equity Swap

06/12/2022

at any time

Cash

13460426

0.305103

Equity Swap

23/01/2023

at any time

Cash

46395571

1.051633

Equity Swap

19/12/2024

at any time

Cash

4217902

0.095606

Equity Swap

26/11/2026

at any time

Cash

5097095

0.115534

Equity Swap

07/12/2026

at any time

Cash

3448638

0.078169

Sub Total 8.B2

77180137

1.749417%

1.749417%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Morgan Stanley (chain 1)

0.000000%

Morgan Stanley (chain 1)

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

0.000000%

Morgan Stanley (chain 1)

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

0.000000%

Morgan Stanley (chain 1)

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

0.000000%

Morgan Stanley (chain 2)

0.000000%

Morgan Stanley (chain 2)

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

0.000000%

Morgan Stanley (chain 2)

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

0.000000%

Morgan Stanley (chain 2)

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

0.000000%

Morgan Stanley (chain 3)

0.000000%

Morgan Stanley (chain 3)

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

0.000000%

Morgan Stanley (chain 3)

Morgan Stanley International Limited

0.000000%

Morgan Stanley (chain 3)

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

0.000000%

Morgan Stanley (chain 3)

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

6.219677

7.576412%

  • 10. In case of proxy voting

  • Name of the proxy holder

    The number and % of voting rights held

    The date until which the voting rights will be held

  • 11. Additional Information

  • Of the total voting rights attached to shares in Section 8A, 274,397,586 (6.219677%) of these are the result of stock borrowing agreements.

  • 12. Date of Completion

  • 29-Mar-2022

  • 13. Place Of Completion

Glasgow

For further information contact:

Richard Crowle

Assistant Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000

30 March 2022

Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary inward listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin.

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 244 M 320 M 320 M
Net income 2022 -107 M -141 M -141 M
Net Debt 2022 1 547 M 2 033 M 2 033 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,8x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 1 517 M 1 994 M 1 994 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
EV / Sales 2023 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 426
Free-Float 77,5%
Income Statement Evolution
