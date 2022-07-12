The FTSE 100 drops on China, lower metal prices and political turmoil

Gas price surged after Nord Stream 1, the biggest pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany, started a 10-day maintenance. Many investors fear that the gas may not return after July 21.

This has led to a drop in the price of the Euro, which also also dragged Sterling down. Britain is still facing political turmoil, after Boris Johnson announced its resignation. It was just announced that the process to appoint a new leader would be concluded by September 5.

Among stocks, mall operator Hammerson dropped 7.6% after Royal Bank of Canada downgraded its shares to "underperform".

