    HMSO   GB00BK7YQK64

HAMMERSON PLC

(HMSO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:48 2022-07-12 am EDT
19.03 GBX   -5.17%
03:42aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners, broker downgrades weigh on UK's FTSE 100
RE
07/11HAMMERSON : Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs
PU
06/28HAMMERSON : Notification of 2022 Half Year Results
PU
The FTSE 100 drops on China, lower metal prices and political turmoil

07/12/2022 | 04:24am EDT
The resurgence of Covid-19 cases in China dented sentiment, with the FTSE 100 down 0.4% this morning. The city of Wugang is under lockdown for three days, with further cities likely to follow. Metal prices fell as a result, dragging mining stocks down.

Gas price surged after Nord Stream 1, the biggest pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany, started a 10-day maintenance. Many investors fear that the gas may not return after July 21.

This has led to a drop in the price of the Euro, which also also dragged Sterling down. Britain is still facing political turmoil, after Boris Johnson announced its resignation. It was just announced that the process to appoint a new leader would be concluded by September 5.

Among stocks, mall operator Hammerson dropped 7.6% after Royal Bank of Canada downgraded its shares to "underperform".

 

Things to read today:

Wall Street recession fears stoked by patchy US economic data (Financial Times)

UK Recession Threat is Now Almost 50-50 for Economists (Bloomberg)

Putin Most Likely to cut gas supplies to Europe (Daily Telegraph)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 246 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2022 -104 M -123 M -123 M
Net Debt 2022 1 613 M 1 917 M 1 917 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,98x
Yield 2022 5,75%
Capitalization 924 M 1 099 M 1 099 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 426
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart HAMMERSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Hammerson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 20,07 GBX
Average target price 30,47 GBX
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rita-Rose Gagné Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Himanshu Haridas Raja Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Montague Noel Non-Executive Chairman
Grégoire Peureux Chief Operating Officer
Simon Charles Travis Director-Group Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMMERSON PLC-38.81%1 099
EQUINIX, INC.-23.47%59 212
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.84%41 498
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-28.57%35 963
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-34.36%23 887
W. P. CAREY INC.0.33%15 749