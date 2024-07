(Reuters) - British shopping centre owner Hammerson said on Monday it has entered into an agreement to dispose its interest in Value Retail to Silver Bidco Limited for an enterprise value of 1.5 billion pounds ($1.94 billion).

($1 = 0.7746 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)