Hammond Power Appoints Chief Commercial Officer

GUELPH, Ontario, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS”) (TSX: HPS.A) a leading manufacturer of dry-type and cast resin transformers and related magnetics, today announced the appointment of David Kinsella to the position of Chief Commercial Officer effective August 1, 2022. Mr. Kinsella will succeed Mr. Dale Sidey who is retiring at the end of the year.



“On behalf of our Board of Directors and all of us here at Hammond Power Solutions, I thank Dale for his unwavering commitment and dedication in representing the Hammond brand in the marketplace along with his impressive career of growing our brand presence in North America throughout his nearly 41 years with HPS,” stated Bill Hammond, Chairman and CEO of Hammond Power Solutions. “Dale’s guidance has been especially critical as he helped lead our growth in the U.S. distribution business and recent introduction to the Mexico / Latin America region. I want to personally wish Dale all the best as he prepares for the next chapter of his life.”

Mr. Kinsella will be joining the Hammond Power Solutions Executive Team after 14 years with Affiliated Distributors (AD), most recently in the electrical sector, one of the oldest and largest divisions of AD representing over $18 billion in revenue, where he held the position of President driving value for members since 2008. Prior to his appointment to President in 2020, David held several leadership roles of increasing responsibility with a proven leadership track record of achievements of developing member engagements and building supplier relationships. Prior to AD, David held the role of National Sales Manager with Intermatic Inc. a family owned electronic and electro-mechanical timing and controls manufacturer. David brings deep and vast relationships within the electrical industry and broad depth of exposure in electrified products, along with proven capabilities and experience in sales leadership and business development.

David holds a BA in Mass Communication from the University of Missouri with an emphasis in Marketing and Advertising.

We would like to welcome David and his family to the Hammond Power Solutions team.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A) is a North American based leader in the design and manufacture of standard and custom electrical dry-type and cast resin transformers and reactors. Leading edge engineering capabilities, high quality products, and responsive service to customers' needs have all served to establish HPS as a technical and innovative leader in the electrical and electronic industries. HPS has operations in Canada, United States, Mexico, and India, and is a Bronze Technology Partner with Rockwell Automation in the Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa).