  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Hammond Power Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPS.A   CA4085491039

HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

(HPS.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:28:18 2023-03-07 pm EST
30.98 CAD   +4.13%
05:36pHammond Power Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
05:32pHammond Power Solutions Brief: Earnings per share of $1.55 for Q4 and $3.79 for the year, a year-over-year increase of 194%
MT
05:32pHammond Power Solutions Brief: Sales of $144 million in Q4 and $558 million for the yearl Full year 2022 sales increased by 47% versus 2021
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hammond Power Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/07/2023 | 05:36pm EST
GUELPH, Ontario, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: HPS.A) The Board of Directors of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twelve and a half cents ($0.125) per Class A Subordinate Voting Share of HPS and a quarterly cash dividend of twelve and a half cents ($0.125) per Class B Common Share of HPS payable on March 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 23, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 22, 2023.

Important Income-Tax Information for Canadian Resident Shareholders

HPS designates the entire amount of this taxable dividend to be an “eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. This notice meets the requirements of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please contact your tax advisor if you have any questions with regard to the designation of the eligible dividend.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to among other things, HPS’s strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “likely”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “objective” and “continue” and words and expressions of similar import. Although HPS believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to currency rates); changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; and the ability to execute strategic plans. HPS does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the “Company”) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS’ standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.

Hammond Power – passionate people energizing a better world


Financials
Sales 2022 569 M 414 M 414 M
Net income 2022 34,4 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
Net cash 2022 18,9 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 352 M 256 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 67,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 29,75 CAD
Average target price 23,67 CAD
Spread / Average Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William George Hammond Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Vollering Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bob Yusyp Vice President-Operations
Grant C. Robinson Lead Independent Director
David J. FitzGibbon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.47.86%259
ABB LTD13.69%63 794
SIEMENS LIMITED14.00%14 030
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-1.68%9 440
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED9.09%8 641
ABB INDIA LIMITED23.69%8 599