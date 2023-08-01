Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 01, 2023

Today at 05:37 pm Share

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended July 01, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 172.45 million compared to CAD 137.48 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 13.33 million compared to CAD 6.51 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.12 compared to CAD 0.55 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.12 compared to CAD 0.55 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was CAD 343.59 million compared to CAD 265.26 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 29.06 million compared to CAD 15.07 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 2.44 compared to CAD 1.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 2.44 compared to CAD 1.27 a year ago.