Hammond Power Solutions Inc.(TSX:HPS.A) added to S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. is a manufacturer of dry-type transformers in North America. It is engaged in engineering and manufacturing a range of standard and custom transformers that are exported in electrical equipment and systems. It enables electrification through its range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. Its standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through a range of end-user applications. Its products include power transformers, furnace transformers, converter transformers, unitized substations, control & automation products, low voltage distribution products, medium voltage distribution products and others. It supports solid industries, such as oil and gas, mining, steel, waste and water treatment, commercial construction, data centers and wind power generation. It has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe.

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment