DGAP-DD : HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.08.2021 / 07:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: HAMMONIA Reederei GmbH & Co. KG 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Karsten Georg Last name(s): Liebing Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG b) LEI 529900TJSY5NVQOOE905 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0MPF55 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 75.00 EUR 872625.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 75.00 EUR 872625.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-16; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG Neumühlen 9 22763 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.hammonia-schiffsholding.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

69840 17.08.2021

