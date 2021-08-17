DGAP-DD : HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.08.2021 / 07:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Name and legal form: HAMMONIA Reederei GmbH & Co. KG
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Karsten Georg
Last name(s): Liebing
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG
b) LEI
529900TJSY5NVQOOE905
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0MPF55
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
75.00 EUR 872625.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
75.00 EUR 872625.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-16; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
