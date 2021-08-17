Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. HANSEATISCHE WERTPAPIERBOERSE HAMBURG
  5. HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HHX   DE000A0MPF55

HAMMONIA SCHIFFSHOLDING AG

(HHX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote HANSEATISCHE WERTPAPIERBOERSE HAMBURG - 08/16
114 EUR   +5.56%
01:48aDGAP-DD : HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG english
DJ
06/17HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG english

08/17/2021 | 01:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.08.2021 / 07:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form: HAMMONIA Reederei GmbH & Co. KG 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title:        Dr. 
 
 First name:   Karsten Georg 
 
 Last name(s): Liebing 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900TJSY5NVQOOE905 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A0MPF55 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 75.00 EUR     872625.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 75.00 EUR     872625.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-16; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG 
              Neumühlen 9 
              22763 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.hammonia-schiffsholding.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69840 17.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2021 01:47 ET (05:47 GMT)

All news about HAMMONIA SCHIFFSHOLDING AG
01:48aDGAP-DD : HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG english
DJ
06/17HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,05 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net income 2020 1,25 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
Net cash 2020 0,43 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,6 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 34,5x
EV / Sales 2020 103x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 100%
Chart HAMMONIA SCHIFFSHOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Werner Berg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Hummel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Uibeleisen Member-Supervisory Board
Karsten Karl-Georg Liebing Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMMONIA SCHIFFSHOLDING AG165.12%18
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.220.64%24 812
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 111
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-4.73%2 774
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.131.94%2 094
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.32.97%2 075