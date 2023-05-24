Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Ltd - Cancellation of listing of Public Warrant

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

24 May 2023

Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Limited

Cancellation of listing of Public Warrants

Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Limited (LSE: HPA1W) (“HPAC” or the “Company”), confirms that the listing of the Public Warrants on the standard listing segment of the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority and the admission to trading of the Public Warrants on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc, have been cancelled with effect from 8:00 a.m. today, 24 May 2023.

White & Case LLP and Carey Olsen (Guernsey) LLP are acting as legal advisers to HPAC.

Enquiries

Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Limited

Peter Soliman, Company Secretary peter@hambroperks.com FTI Consulting (Financial PR advisor to HPAC)

Charles Palmer

Kit Dunford

+44 (0) 7976 743 360

+44 (0) 7717 417 038

Notes to Editors

The LEI of HPAC is 2138002WGRFJRKBEVT75.

About HPAC

For further information on HPAC, please see www.hpac.uk.