    HAMO   BE0974352842

HAMON & CIE (INTERNATIONAL) S.A.

HAMO
Hamon & Cie International S A : selected to provide a 20-cell hybrid cooling tower in Korea

01/21/2022 | 08:23am EST
By providing a plume abated induced draft cooling tower to SK Ecoplant, Hamon will contribute to the world's first LNG/LPG combined cycle power plant. Hamon has just been awarded a contract for a 20-cell FRP PAID for ULSAN GPS, a combined cycle power plant under construction by SK Gas in Ulsan, Korea. It is the third contract placed to Hamon by SK after Hynix Icheon and Cheongju new semiconductor plants.

The facility will use LNG and LPG as clean fuels; with a total power generation capacity of 1,122 MW. Commercial operation of the plant is scheduled for 2024.

With this new award, Hamon is increasing its already unrivalled reference list in plume abated cooling. The cooling tower with plume abatement (also called hybrid or wet/dry) is an evaporative cooling tower combined with a dry heat exchanger. It is used to abate the cooling tower plume where local constraints are such that the presence of plume is not accepted. The hybrid wet dry cooling tower is a cost-effective, high-performance solution.

Hamon & Cie International SA published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 13:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 259 M 294 M 294 M
Net income 2020 -42,7 M -48,4 M -48,4 M
Net Debt 2020 88,8 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,4 M 43,5 M 43,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 109
Free-Float -
Chart HAMON & CIE (INTERNATIONAL) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hamon & Cie (International) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fabrice Orban Chief Executive Officer
Quentin Biart Financial Director & Investor Relations
Jean-François Jacques Chairman
Alexandre Grosjean Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurent Levaux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMON & CIE (INTERNATIONAL) S.A.0.00%44
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-4.91%63 681
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-10.59%51 205
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-11.45%41 622
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-14.00%41 273
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-30.46%21 028