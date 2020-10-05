Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Hamon S.A.    HAMO   BE0974352842

HAMON S.A.

(HAMO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 10/05 11:19:28 am
1.4 EUR   -4.76%
11:50aHAMON S A : Geothermal Power Plant Los Azufres III Cooling Tower running at 103,8%
PU
09/10HAMON S A : Interim Results H1 2020 - Steady Bookings Confirmed
PU
09/10HAMON S.A. : Half-year results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hamon S A : Geothermal Power Plant Los Azufres III Cooling Tower running at 103,8%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 11:50am EDT
The HAMON Group, through its Spanish brand Esindus, was selected by TSK in 2016 to build CFE's cooling tower of Los Azufres III phase 2.
This 25 MW geothermal plant located in Michoacán México has been designed to produce a yearly average of 200 GWh. Steam is extracted from the geothermal field of Los Azufres with pits of 2,5 km depth. This three-cell cooling tower is the first one in geothermal service working with permanent magnet motors of 107kW.
Recently, in September 2020, the cooling tower has been tested by CFE with plant at full operation, showing a performance of 103,8%.
This new successful installation in Mexico positions the HAMON Group as a technological leader in cooling systems in Mexico.

Disclaimer

Hamon & Cie International SA published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 15:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HAMON S.A.
11:50aHAMON S A : Geothermal Power Plant Los Azufres III Cooling Tower running at 103,..
PU
09/10HAMON S A : Interim Results H1 2020 - Steady Bookings Confirmed
PU
09/10HAMON S.A. : Half-year results
CO
08/14HAMON S.A. : Annual Report
CO
08/14HAMON S.A. : Annual Report
CO
07/31RWE LITTLE BARFORD POWER STATION : Completion of First Major Milestone during Lo..
PU
07/10HAMON S A : SK HYNIX CHP - PLUME ABATED COOLING TOWER awarded to Hamon Korea
PU
06/25HAMON S A : is launching its 2MR Filter
PU
05/29HAMON S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
04/28HAMON S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 306 M 361 M 361 M
Net income 2019 -0,20 M -0,23 M -0,23 M
Net Debt 2019 77,5 M 91,4 M 91,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 -62,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,7 M 18,4 M 18,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 981
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart HAMON S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hamon S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMON S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Fabrice Orban Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Catalão Chief Operations Officer
Quentin Biart Financial Director & Investor Relations
Bernard Louis Marcel Lambilliotte Non-Executive Director
Valérie Potier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMON S.A.17.60%18
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.24.34%52 236
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-18.73%47 218
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC2.16%30 945
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-6.82%29 646
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB46.24%13 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group