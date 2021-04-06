Log in
HAMON S.A.

(HAMO)
Hamon S A : 5 cell FRP cooling tower installation completed at the world's largest lyocell fiber plant in Thailand

04/06/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
HAMON-B.GRIMM has just completed the cooling tower installation on T3 project for Lenzing Group in Prachinburi, Thailand.

In order to address the customer's challenges, the cooling tower was designed with special features including:

  • Fire walls & a firefighting system to reduce the risk of fire and avoid structural damage and interruption of the plant.

  • FRP lining on the cooling tower basin to prevent chemicals from attacking the porous concrete or penetrating existing cracks into the chiller plant on the first floor.

  • A lighting system designed to achieve light uniformity.

  • A side stream filtration unit to remove suspended solid, organic and particle from the cooling water.

Disclaimer

Hamon & Cie International SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 16:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 306 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2019 -0,20 M -0,23 M -0,23 M
Net Debt 2019 77,5 M 91,8 M 91,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 -62,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 28,8 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 981
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart HAMON S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hamon S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMON S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fabrice Orban Chief Executive Officer
Quentin Biart Financial Director & Investor Relations
Alexandre Catalão Chief Operations Officer
Alexandre Grosjean Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurent Levaux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMON S.A.45.95%34
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-1.57%60 338
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-0.98%56 314
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC30.69%43 815
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC15.36%39 925
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION12.88%37 014
