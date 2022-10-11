Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Hampton Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFC   CA40915Q1028

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(HFC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:59 2022-09-07 am EDT
0.5200 CAD   -.--%
05:26pHampton Financial Corporation Announces Conclusion of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures
GL
09/30Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Filing of Interim Financial Statements to Restate Q3 2021 Results
GL
09/16Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend on Class A Preferred Shares and Intention to Redeem Outstanding Class A Preferred Shares
GL
Summary 
Summary

Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Conclusion of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

10/11/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:HFC & HFC.PR.A) announces that there were no additional closings in its non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured convertible debentures (the “Offering”) between the closing of the third tranche announced on September 6, 2022 and the October 6, 2022 final closing date of the Offering. As announced on September 6, 2022, pursuant to the Offering Hampton sold unsecured convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $4,663,000. The Offering remains subject to receipt of final acceptance by the TSXV.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services, and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad.

For more information, please contact:

Olga Juravlev
Chief Financial Officer
Hampton Financial Corporation
(416) 862-8701

Or

Peter M. Deeb
Executive Chairman & CEO
Hampton Financial Corporation
(416) 862-8651

The TSXV has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside of Canada. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.


Financials
Sales 2021 14,7 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net income 2021 1,29 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
Net Debt 2021 5,95 M 4,32 M 4,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,9 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,4%
