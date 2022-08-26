Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Hampton Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFC   CA40915Q1028

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(HFC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:49 2022-08-16 pm EDT
0.5200 CAD   +4.00%
04:46pHampton Financial Corporation Announces New Executive Appointment
GL
08/12Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Class A Preferred Shares
GL
08/12Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Class A Preferred Shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hampton Financial Corporation Announces New Executive Appointment

08/26/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:HFC & HFC.PR.A) is pleased to announce the appointment of Olga Juravlev, BA, MA Econ., CPA, CA as acting Chief Financial Officer – Hampton Financial Corporation. Ms. Juravlev will also be joining the Corporation’s Executive Committee. Ms. Juravlev currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation’s Investment Dealer subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited.

Prior to joining the Corporation’s subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited, in December, 2021 Ms. Juravlev worked in public practice with several Toronto-based accounting firms.

“We are delighted to have Olga assume these additional responsibilities within the Hampton Financial group, following her accomplishments within our financial services business and having witnessed her high level of professionalism and dedication,” said CEO Peter Deeb.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton Financial Corporation is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value. through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services. and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on a recognized securities exchange in Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Peter M. Deeb
Executive Chairman & CEO
Hampton Financial Corporation
(416) 862-8651

The TSXV has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside of Canada. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.


All news about HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:46pHampton Financial Corporation Announces New Executive Appointment
GL
08/12Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Class A Preferred Sh..
GL
08/12Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Class A Preferred Sh..
AQ
08/08Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement of ..
GL
07/29Hampton Financial Corporation Announces 3rd Quarter Results and Completion of Second Tr..
GL
07/29Hampton Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
06/30Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Completion of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Pri..
GL
06/30Hampton Financial Corporation announced that it expects to receive CAD 6 million in fun..
CI
05/11Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Class A Preferred Sh..
GL
04/28Hampton Financial Corporation Announces 2nd Quarter, 2022 and Record Half Year Results
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,7 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net income 2021 1,29 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
Net Debt 2021 5,95 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,9 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hampton Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Michael Deeb Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Duncan Webb President & Chief Operating Officer
Azmatali Mehrali Chief Financial Officer
John Henry Sununu Independent Director
William E. Thomson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%12
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-14.17%45 631
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.82%11 723
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-13.17%7 831
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-11.16%5 539
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-13.93%3 902