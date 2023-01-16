Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Hampton Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFC   CA40915Q1028

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(HFC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:46:57 2023-01-05 am EST
0.7000 CAD   +6.06%
05:19pHampton Financial Corporation Announces Private Placement of Subordinate Voting Shares
GL
2022Hampton Financial Corporation Announces 4th Quarter & Record Annual Results and Second Annual Special Dividend to Subordinate Voting and Multiple Voting Shareholders
GL
2022Hampton Financial Corporation Declares Second Annual Special Dividend, Payable on January 14Th, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Private Placement of Subordinate Voting Shares

01/16/2023 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: HFC) is pleased to announce a proposed private placement of 500,000 subordinate voting shares of the Corporation at the price of $0.70 per share for aggregate proceeds of $350,000. The sole subscriber under the private placement is proposed to be Deeb & Company Limited, a corporation controlled by Peter Deeb, the CEO of the Corporation.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton Financial Corporation is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on a recognized securities exchange in Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Olga Juravlev
Chief Financial Officer
Hampton Financial Corporation
(416) 862-8701

or

Peter M. Deeb
Executive Chairman & CEO
Hampton Financial Corporation
(416) 862-8651

The TSXV has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside of Canada. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Corporation. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Corporation’s ability to predict or control which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Although the Corporation believes that any forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results may vary, and vary materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein. Accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements herein and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Corporation assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.


All news about HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:19pHampton Financial Corporation Announces Private Placement of Subordinate Voting Shares
GL
2022Hampton Financial Corporation Announces 4th Quarter & Record Annual Results and Second ..
GL
2022Hampton Financial Corporation Declares Second Annual Special Dividend, Payable on Janua..
CI
2022Hampton Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended August 3..
CI
2022Hampton Financial Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Completion of Final Tranche of Second Non-Broke..
GL
2022Hampton Financial Corporation announced that it has received CAD 3.021 million in fundi..
CI
2022Mike Harris Joins Hampton Financial Corporation to Board of Directors
CI
2022Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Hon. Mike Harris to Join Board of Directors
GL
2022Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Completion of First Tranche of New Non-Brokered..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16,1 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net income 2022 1,73 M 1,29 M 1,29 M
Net Debt 2022 4,91 M 3,67 M 3,67 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 21,6 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hampton Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Michael Deeb Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olga Juravlev Chief Financial Officer
John Henry Sununu Independent Director
William E. Thomson Lead Independent Director
Dan Mathieson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%16
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED6.77%46 030
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.6.38%11 297
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.18.06%9 152
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.6.79%5 727
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.5.68%3 645