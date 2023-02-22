Advanced search
    HFC   CA40915Q1028

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(HFC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:49:19 2023-02-22 pm EST
0.3800 CAD   -3.80%
01/30Hampton Financial Corporation Announces 1st Quarter Results
GL
01/30Hampton Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended November 30, 2022
CI
01/19Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Closing of Private Placement of Subordinate Voting Shares
GL
Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

02/22/2023 | 05:26pm EST
TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HFC) (TSXV: HFC.PR.A) is pleased to announce the results from the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held February 22, 2023. All matters put forth in the management information circular dated January 19, 2023 were passed, including the election of the six (6) nominees for election as director, each of whom was an incumbent director of the Company, identified in the management information circular.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the Company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad. The Company is also exploring opportunities to diversify its sources of revenue by way of strategic investments in both complimentary business and non-core sectors that can leverage the expertise of its Board and the diverse experience of its management team.

For more information, please contact:

Peter M. Deeb
Executive Chairman & CEO
Hampton Financial Corporation
(416) 862-8651

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Financials
Sales 2022 16,1 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net income 2022 1,73 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
Net Debt 2022 4,91 M 3,62 M 3,62 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 12,1 M 8,91 M 8,91 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Michael Deeb Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olga Juravlev Chief Financial Officer
Haidar Flahat Chief Compliance Officer
John Henry Sununu Independent Director
William E. Thomson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION-45.14%9
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED14.03%48 588
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.9.16%11 435
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.18.89%8 614
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.17.76%5 981
ROTHSCHILD & CO28.65%3 797