TORONTO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Company”, TSXV:HFC) advises that it has concluded its negotiations of the terms upon which it will acquire a controlling interest in Oxygen Working Capital Corp.(“OCC”) of Oakville, Ontario, representing Hampton’s first foray into the Commercial Lending sector. Hampton anticipates closing the acquisition of OCC on April 1, 2024. OCC is a specialized lender focused on the commercial factoring business with clients across Canada, with prospects for expanded reach and continued growth. The definitive purchase agreement will be executed on closing.

Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition, which differ from those of the non-binding letter of intent described in the Company’s November 7, 2023 press release, the Company will acquire from the shareholders of OCC 100% of the outstanding common shares of OCC, having an aggregate value of $9,783,250 in exchange for 21,755,071 subordinate voting shares of the Issuer to be issued to OCC shareholders at $0.45 per share, together with approximately 5,438,779 warrants of OCC, each such warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of OCC at the price of $0.50 per share for a period of 36 months. If all of the OCC warrants are exercised Hampton will own a fully diluted 80% equity stake in OCC. The acquisition will not result in a change of control of Hampton. The acquisition is not subject to approval by shareholders of Hampton, though it is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

OCC has assets including loan receivables of approximately $12,400,000 and commercial liabilities of approximately $9,000,000. OCC unaudited financial results for the 12-month period ending April 2023 are as follows:

Total Assets of $10,068,000

Total Liabilities of $17,060,000

Revenue of $2,418,000

Net Loss of $3,953,000

The commercial factoring business of OCC has grown since it was established in 2015. Under the leadership of its experienced and current management team, and as part of the broader Hampton business platform, OWC is expected to contribute to the growth of Hampton’s consolidated revenues and earnings while benefiting from Hampton’s existing capital markets capabilities to further grow its lending capacity while being able to service a broader range of commercial lending clients.

“This acquisition will serve as a significant step for Hampton Financial as we begin the first phase of the company’s development into a broader financial services group. We expect this transaction to be accretive to fully diluted earnings in the coming year,” said Hampton Executive Chairman & CEO, Peter Deeb.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments.

Through HSL, Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by CIRO and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the Company, through HSL, provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad and HSL’s Corporate Finance Group provides early stage, growing companies the capital, they need to create value for investors. HSL continues to develop its Wealth Management, Advisory Team and Principal-Agent programs which offers to the industry’s most experienced wealth managers a unique and flexible operating platform that provides additional freedom, financial support, and tax effectiveness as they build and manage their professional practice.

The Company is also exploring opportunities to diversify its sources of revenue by way of strategic investments in both complimentary business and non-core sectors that can leverage the expertise of its Board and the diverse experience of its management team.

For more information, please contact:

Olga Juravlev

Chief Financial Officer

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8701

Or

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

