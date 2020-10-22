Hampton Hill Mining NL : Annual Report 2020

|
|
S e c o n d F l o o r , 9 H a v e l o c k S t r e e t
|
|
W e s t P e r t h W A 6 0 0 5
|
|
P o s t a l A d d r e s s :
|
|
P O B o x 6 8 9 , W e s t P e r t h W A 6 8 7 2
|
|
|
ABN 60 060 628 524
|
T e l e p h o n e : ( 6 1 8 ) 9 4 8 1 8 4 4 4
|
|
E m a i l : i n f o @ h a m p t o n h i l l . c o m . a u
|
|
W e b : w w w . h a m p t o n h i l l . c o m . a u
22 October 2020
Company Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4, 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Annual Report
Attached is the 2020 Annual Report for Hampton Hill Mining NL.
By authority of the board.
Peter Ruttledge
Company Secretary
CONTENTS
|
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
|
2
|
CHAIRMAN'S LETTER
|
3
|
OPERATIONS REVIEW
|
7
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT
|
9
|
AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION
|
18
|
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
19
|
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
20
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
21
|
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
22
|
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
23
|
DIRECTORS' DECLARATION
|
44
|
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
|
45
|
MINERAL TENEMENT INFORMATION
|
49
|
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION
|
50
