HAMPTON HILL MINING NL    HHM   AU000000HHM8

HAMPTON HILL MINING NL

(HHM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14
0.025 AUD   0.00%
06:10aHAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Annual Report 2020
PU
06:10aHAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
06:10aHAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hampton Hill Mining NL : Annual Report 2020

10/22/2020 | 06:10am EDT

S e c o n d F l o o r , 9 H a v e l o c k S t r e e t

W e s t P e r t h W A 6 0 0 5

P o s t a l A d d r e s s :

P O B o x 6 8 9 , W e s t P e r t h W A 6 8 7 2

ABN 60 060 628 524

T e l e p h o n e : ( 6 1 8 ) 9 4 8 1 8 4 4 4

E m a i l : i n f o @ h a m p t o n h i l l . c o m . a u

W e b : w w w . h a m p t o n h i l l . c o m . a u

22 October 2020

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Annual Report

Attached is the 2020 Annual Report for Hampton Hill Mining NL.

By authority of the board.

Peter Ruttledge

Company Secretary

ABN 60 060 628 524

ANNUAL REPORT

2020

CONTENTS

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

2

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

3

OPERATIONS REVIEW

7

DIRECTORS' REPORT

9

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

18

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

19

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

20

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

21

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

22

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

23

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION

44

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

45

MINERAL TENEMENT INFORMATION

49

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

50

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hampton Hill Mining NL published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 10:09:01 UTC

