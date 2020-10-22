Hampton Hill Mining NL : Corporate Governance Statement

S e c o n d F l o o r , 9 H a v e l o c k S t r e e t W e s t P e r t h W A 6 0 0 5 P o s t a l A d d r e s s : P O B o x 6 8 9 , W e s t P e r t h W A 6 8 7 2 ABN 60 060 628 524 T e l e p h o n e : ( 6 1 8 ) 9 4 8 1 8 4 4 4 E m a i l : i n f o @ h a m p t o n h i l l . c o m . a u W e b : w w w . h a m p t o n h i l l . c o m . a u 22 October 2020 Company Announcements Office ASX Limited Level 4, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 Corporate Governance Statement Attached the 2020 Corporate Governance Statement for Hampton Hill Mining NL. By authority of the board. Peter Ruttledge Company Secretary

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT CURRENT AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 The board of directors (the Board) of Hampton Hill Mining NL (Hampton Hill or the Company) is responsible for monitoring the business affairs of the Company and protecting the rights and interests of all shareholders. High standards of corporate governance are essential to give effect to its responsibilities. The Company's corporate governance arrangements are set and reviewed by the Board having regard to any changing circumstances of the Company, statutory and regulatory requirements and the best interests of all shareholders. They are designed to comply as far as possible with the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations 3rd Edition (the Principles and Recommendations). The Company elected not to early adopt the 4th Edition, which applies to financial years commencing on or after1 January 2020. This statement outlines, in terms of the eight central Principles, the extent to which the Company has followed the Recommendations for the financial year ended 30 June 2020. Any documents referenced in this statement as being available on the Company's website can be found on www.hamptonhill.com.au. 1 LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 Roles and responsibilities of the Board and management and those roles reserved for the Board and those delegated to management The Board's key objective is the increase of shareholder value by successful exploration for and/or production of minerals. The Board focuses the Company's activities on pursuing exploration opportunities in the mineral resource business which are judged to have the potential for success without exposing the Company to undue risk. Hampton Hill's predominant current interests are its 5% gross overriding royalty on all gold mined in excess of 1 million ounces from the Central Leases of the Apollo Hill Gold Project held by Saturn Metals Limited, its exploration joint venture interest in the Millennium Zinc Project, a 3.2% investment stake in listed exploration company, Peel Mining Limited, and the Glen View base metal project.. The Board is accountable to shareholders for the performance of the Company, and its responsibilities include: approval of corporate strategy including annual approval of budgets and monitoring performance against budget; determining the capital structure of the Company; appointing and determining the duration, remuneration and other terms of appointment of senior executive personnel; evaluating the performance of any senior executive personnel; overseeing the integrity of the Company's accounting and corporate reporting systems, including the external audit; approving the risk management strategy and frameworks and monitoring their effectiveness; determining and monitoring the Company's corporate governance systems and practices; approval of investments, corporate acquisitions, new joint ventures; and appointment of the external auditors and principal advisors to the Company. Due to the concentration of corporate aim and the small size of the Board all governance issues are considered by the full Board. Senior executives Executive Chairman: the Chairman is the chief executive officer of the Company. There are no other senior executive personnel. 1.2 Appropriate checks to be carried out on prospective directors The Board oversees the selection, appointment and induction of new directors. An important part of this process is assessing potential candidates for the Board and includes undertaking appropriate checks before appointing a person as a director of the Company or putting forward to shareholders a new candidate for election as a director. The assessment of potential candidates includes their relevant qualifications, skills and experience, their character, details of other board commitments, potential conflicts of interest and whether they qualify as being independent.

The Board provides shareholders with biographical details and other relevant information as to the qualifications, experience and skills of a candidate standing for election or re-election as a director to enable the shareholders to make an informed decision as to whether or not to elect or re-elect the candidate. 1.3 Written agreements with directors and senior executives A written agreement, in the form of a letter of appointment, is provided to new directors, setting out the term of their appointment, their remuneration, the time that it is envisaged they will need to commit to perform their duties, the requirement for them to disclose interests and matters that may affect their independence, the requirement for them to comply with key corporate policies including the Company's policy on trading its shares, and the requirement to adhere to ongoing confidentiality obligations. The letter of appointment also sets out indemnity and insurance arrangements, ongoing rights of access to corporate information and the circumstances in which directors may seek independent professional advice at the Company's expense. Written contracts of engagement are entered into when engaging senior executives setting out their position, duties and responsibilities, termination circumstances and entitlements. 1.4 Company Secretary accountable to the Board The Company Secretary is accountable to the Board and reports directly to the Chairman. The decision to appoint or remove the Company Secretary is made by the Board. Each director may communicate directly with the Company Secretary and vice versa. The duties and responsibilities of the Company Secretary include coordinating Board meetings and the timely circulation of Board papers, minuting board meetings and resolutions, regularly communicating with Board members on matters relating to Board procedures and compliance with ASX Listing Rules and advising the Board on governance matters. 1.5 Board diversity The Company believes that fair and equal access to employment opportunities should be afforded to all eligible employees, regardless of gender, age, nationality, race, religion or sexuality, and that a diverse workforce will provide the broadest and most effective talent pool. All appointments are nevertheless made on the basis of merit. Due to the fact that the Company has no permanent employees, the Company does not have a formalised diversity policy in place, but the Board is cognisant of the benefits of diversity and will embrace the adoption of such a policy as and when the Company's increase in size allows. Measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity The Company will establish measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity as and when its workforce reaches a size that justifies such a policy. Employee proportions As at 30 June 2020 the Company had no full time employees. There were no new personnel appointments during the year to either the executive or the Board of three directors, all of whom are male persons. 1.6 Evaluation of Board performance Due to the size and composition of the Board, the Company does not have a formal process for the performance evaluation of the Board or individual directors. Accordingly, no formal performance evaluation for the Board or its members took place during the reporting period. Directors are encouraged to attend director training and professional development courses, as required, at the Company's expense. New directors have access to all employees to gain full background on the Company's operations. 1.7 Evaluation of the performance of senior executives The Board is responsible for setting the performance objectives of senior executives' and for evaluating their performance against these objectives. The Executive Chairman's performance is evaluated by the rest of the board annually. The Executive Chairman has continued to elect, with the Board's consent, to receive no additional remuneration to that of the non-executive board members.

The Company Secretary's performance and remuneration are evaluated on an annual basis. 2 STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 Nomination committee Due to the relatively small size of the Company and the composition of the Board, a nomination committee has not been established. The Board does not consider that the Company's affairs are of such a size and complexity as to merit the establishment of a separate nomination committee. Until this situation changes, the Board will carry out the functions of a nomination committee. The Board considers that it is in the best interests of the Company to determine the criteria for the selection of new directors based on any perceived deficiencies in the skill set of the Board as and when a casual vacancy arises. The Board remains constantly aware of the requirement to balance the Company's need to retain the overall spread of knowledge, experience and skills that the current Board provides with any opportunity or need that may arise to enhance the overall capabilities of the Board either through the replacement of an existing director or the appointment of an additional director. Retirement and rotation of directors is governed by the Corporations Act and the constitution of the Company. Each year, one-third of the directors must retire and offer themselves for re-election. Any casual vacancy filled between general meetings will be subject to a shareholder vote at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. Re-appointment of directors is not automatic. Shareholders are provided with relevant information on each of the candidates for election or, where applicable, re-election. 2.2 Board skills matrix The principal skills identified as important for the board of the Company are set out below identifying the number of directors (on the three-man board) providing those skills: Skills No of Directors Strategic leadership 3 Business acumen / financial 2 Industry experience 3 Communication 2 Governance 2 Legal 1 Despite the small size of the Board, the skill cover of the existing Board members is considered to be relatively broad and comprehensive. Directors receive regular financial and operational reports from management and the Executive Chairman, and the other directors regularly consult with the Executive Chairman and the Company Secretary. Each director has the right to access all relevant company information and to communicate with any of the Company's personnel. The Board collectively, and each director individually, has the right to seek independent professional advice from a suitably qualified adviser, at the Company's expense, to assist with the discharge of their duties. Whilst the Chairman's prior approval is required, it will not be unreasonably withheld. 2.3 Independent directors During the year, the Board consisted of three directors, one of whom is considered independent in terms of the Factors relevant to assessing the independence of a director set out in Recommendation 2.3 of the Principles (Factors). Two of the directors, Mr N Tomkinson and Mr JN Pitt, are not independent within the strict meaning of the Factors because they are associated with a substantial shareholder in the Company, as defined in the Corporations Act, and the Mr Pitt is an executive of the Company. The third director, Mr W Forte is considered to be independent.

