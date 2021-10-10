Hampton Hill Mining NL : Date of Annual General Meeting

|
|
8 October 2021
Company Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4, 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Date of Annual General Meeting
Hampton Hill Mining NL (ASX:HHM) announces that it intends to hold its Annual General Meeting on 30 November 2021.
In accordance with the Company's Constitution, the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director is 18 October 2021. Any nominations must be received in writing at the Company's registered office no later than 5.00pm on that date.
By authority of the Board
P C Ruttledge
Company Secretary
