Hampton Hill Mining NL : Date of Annual General Meeting

8 October 2021

Date of Annual General Meeting

Hampton Hill Mining NL (ASX:HHM) announces that it intends to hold its Annual General Meeting on 30 November 2021.

In accordance with the Company's Constitution, the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director is 18 October 2021. Any nominations must be received in writing at the Company's registered office no later than 5.00pm on that date.

