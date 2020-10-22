Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Hampton Hill Mining NL    HHM   AU000000HHM8

HAMPTON HILL MINING NL

(HHM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14
0.025 AUD   0.00%
06:10aHAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Annual Report 2020
PU
06:10aHAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
06:10aHAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hampton Hill Mining NL : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 06:10am EDT

S e c o n d F l o o r , 9 H a v e l o c k S t r e e t

W e s t P e r t h W A 6 0 0 5

P o s t a l A d d r e s s :

P O B o x 6 8 9 , W e s t P e r t h W A 6 8 7 2

ABN 60 060 628 524

T e l e p h o n e : ( 6 1 8 ) 9 4 8 1 8 4 4 4

E m a i l : i n f o @ h a m p t o n h i l l . c o m . a u

W e b : w w w . h a m p t o n h i l l . c o m . a u

22 October 2020

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Attached is the notice of the Hampton Hill Mining NL Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 25 November 2020.

By authority of the board.

Peter Ruttledge

Company Secretary

HAMPTON HILL MINING NL

ACN 060 628 524

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TIME:

12.00pm (WST)

DATE:

Wednesday 25 November 2020

PLACE:

Second Floor,

9 Havelock Street, West Perth,

Western Australia 6005

In light of the current global outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Company has determined not to allow Shareholders to physically attend the Meeting.

The Company will publish a Virtual Meeting Guide on the ASX and the Company's website in the week prior to the General Meeting, outlining how Shareholders will be able to participate in the Meeting via the internet.

If the situation in relation to COVID-19 changes, the Company will provide an update ahead of the meeting by way of an ASX announcement.

This Notice of Annual General Meeting is an important document and requires your immediate attention. Please read it carefully. If you are in doubt as to what you should do, please consult your professional adviser. Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on (+61 8) 9481 8444.

CONTENTS PAGE

Notice of Annual General Meeting (setting out the proposed resolutions)

4

Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed resolutions)

5

Glossary

9

Proxy Form

Enclosed

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

HYBRID MEETING

Due to restrictions on physical meetings as a result of COVID-19, Shareholders will not be permitted to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. The Shareholder Meeting will be accessible to Shareholders, proxies and corporate representatives on the internet via a live webinar.

To facilitate an orderly and secure Meeting, Shareholders who wish to attend the webinar must register their attendance with the Company by 5.00pm (WST) on the day prior to the Meeting by emailing the Company Secretary at info@hamptonhill.com.au and including your Holder Name, Address and HIN or SRN. The Company will then provide you via return email with the access details and password to participate in the Meeting via the live webinar facility.

The Company will publish a Virtual Meeting Guide on the ASX and Company's website in the week prior to the Meeting as to how Shareholders, proxies and corporate representatives will be able to participate and vote at the Meeting.

The situation regarding COVID-19 continues to evolve and the Company is following the health advice of the Australian Government. Shareholders are encouraged to monitor the Company's ASX announcements and website for any further updates in relation to arrangements for the Meeting.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

VOTING ELIGIBILITY

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 5.00pm (WST) on 23 November 2020.

VOTING IN PERSON

Due to restrictions on physical meetings as a result of COVID-19, Shareholders or their proxies or corporate representatives will not be permitted to attend the Annual General Meeting in person.

VOTING BY PROXY

If you do not wish, or are unable, to attend the virtual Meeting, you may appoint a proxy to attend and vote on your behalf. A body corporate may also appoint a proxy. A proxy need not be a Shareholder.

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return (with any power of attorney or other authority pursuant to which the proxy has been signed) by any of the following means:

Hand Delivery:

Registered Office of Hampton Hill Mining NL

Level 2, 9 Havelock Street, West Perth WA 6005

By mail:

Hampton Hill Mining NL

PO Box 689, West Perth, WA 6872

By fax:

+61 8 9322 3456

By email:

info@hamptonhill.com.au

Proxy Forms must be received by no later than 48 hours before the Meeting, being 12.00pm (WST) on Monday 23 November 2020.

You are entitled to appoint up to 2 proxies to attend the meeting (virtually) and vote on your behalf and may specify the proportion or number of votes that each proxy is entitled to exercise. If you do not specify the proportion or number of votes that each proxy is entitled to exercise, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. If you wish to appoint a second proxy, an additional proxy form may be obtained by telephoning the Company's share registry or you may copy the enclosed proxy form. To appoint a second proxy, you must follow the instructions on the proxy form.

VOTING BY POLL

All resolutions at the Meeting will be voted on by poll and Shareholders who are entitled to vote may vote either prior to the Meeting by appointing a proxy or by poll during the Meeting.

Shareholders who wish to vote by appointing a proxy are strongly urged to appoint the Chair of the Meeting as their proxy.

2

Shareholders can complete the proxy form to provide specific instructions on how a Shareholder's vote is to be exercised on each item of business, and the Chair of the Meeting must follow your instructions. Lodgement instructions are set out in the Proxy Form attached to the Notice of Meeting.

Shareholders who wish to vote by poll during the virtual Meeting must first notify the Company Secretary of their intention by emailing the Company Secretary at info@hamptonhill.com.au by no later than 5.00pm (WST) on Tuesday 24 November 2020, the day prior to the Meeting, and provide their registered shareholding details and the Company Secretary will verify their Shareholding.

Shareholders who register in this manner will be able to submit their email poll votes immediately after the Chair calls for a vote on each Resolution. This means that the outcome of each Resolution may not be able to be determined until the conclusion of the Meeting to allow the Company Secretary sufficient time to count such poll votes submitted by email.

VOTING EXCLUSIONS

In accordance with the Corporations Act and the ASX Listing Rules, the Company will disregard any votes cast on certain resolutions by certain persons who are prohibited from voting on those resolutions. Details of any voting exclusions applicable to a specific resolution are set out in this Notice.

CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES

Shareholders who are a body corporate may appoint a person to act as their corporate representative at the Meeting by providing that person with a certificate or letter executed in accordance with the Corporations Act authorising him or her to act as the body corporate's representative. The authority must be sent to the Company and/or registry in advance of the Meeting.

An appointment of corporate representative form is available from the website of the Company's share registry (www.automicgroup.com.au).

HOW TO ASK QUESTIONS

Shareholders are able to submit written questions to the Company or auditor in advance of the Meeting. Questions may be submitted to the Company Secretary by email to info@hamptonhill.com.au. Questions should be submitted no later than 5.00pm (WST) on Tuesday 24 November 2020, the day before the Meeting. We will endeavour to address as many of the more frequently raised relevant questions as possible during the course of the Meeting. However, there may not be sufficient time available at the Meeting to address all of the questions raised. Please note that individual responses will not be sent to Shareholders. Shareholders, proxyholders and corporate representatives who attend the Meeting by webinair will be given an opportunity to ask questions.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hampton Hill Mining NL published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 10:09:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HAMPTON HILL MINING NL
06:10aHAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Annual Report 2020
PU
06:10aHAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
06:10aHAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
06:10aHAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Appendix 4G - Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance C..
PU
10/07HAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Date of Annual General Meeting
PU
09/17HAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Financial Statements and Directors' Report for the year..
PU
08/13HAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quart..
PU
08/13HAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Withdrawal from Clinker Hill JV with Metal Hawk Limited
PU
05/19HAMPTON HILL MINING NL : - Drilling commences at Clinker Hill
AQ
05/18HAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Drilling commences at Clinker Hill
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -1,73 M -1,23 M -1,23 M
Net cash 2020 1,74 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,37 M 5,25 M 5,23 M
EV / Sales 2019 167x
EV / Sales 2020 5 494x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart HAMPTON HILL MINING NL
Duration : Period :
Hampton Hill Mining NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua Norman Pitt Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil N. Tomkinson Non-Executive Director
Wilson Stanley Forte Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Campbell Ruttledge Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMPTON HILL MINING NL25.00%5
BHP GROUP-7.22%120 412
RIO TINTO PLC1.78%100 158
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.23%31 634
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.15%22 818
FRESNILLO PLC99.16%12 347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group