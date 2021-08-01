Log in
    HHM   AU000000HHM8

HAMPTON HILL MINING NL

(HHM)
Hampton Hill Mining NL : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2021

08/01/2021
30 July 2021

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

At the Apollo Hill Project central leases over which Hampton Hill holds a 5% gross royalty on all production in excess of the first 1 million ounces the mineralized footprint continued to expand along and across strike and at depth during the quarter as an aggressive drilling campaign continued (Figure 1 & Figure 2).

At the Millennium base metal project, a deep diamond drill program got under way just after the end of the quarter.

The Company awaits the granting of its exploration licence covering the new Tyson base metal project, but in the meantime has applied for a further exploration licence covering silver anomalism contiguous and to the north.

CORPORATE

Hampton Hill Mining NL (Hampton Hill or the Company) has now been suspended from trading by ASX for nearly 18 months. The Company continued its efforts to lift this suspension during the quarter providing a detailed submission to the ASX on 19 May 2021.

The Company will need to delay the full implementation of exploration programs and budgets until ASX makes a determination with respect to the suspension. The Company is, however, in a reasonable financial position holding a loan facility of $1 million (ref: Hampton Hill 31 December 2020 Half Yearly Report), of which $325,000 has been drawn to date. It also has listed ASX investments currently valued at approximately $2.7million (10,800,000 Peel Mining Limited (PEX) shareholding).

ACTIVITIES

Apollo Hill Gold Project

During the quarter work focussed on resource extension drilling, infill drilling and metallurgical test work as the project advances towards the completion of Prefeasibility Studies. Approximately 40,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling has been completed since the current JORC compliant resource at Apollo Hill was calculated at 35.9 million tonnes grading 0.8 grams /tonne gold (Ref: Saturn Metals Limited ASX announcement of 28 January 2021). A further 20,000 metres of drilling is planned with all results then to be applied to a new resource statement anticipated to be completed later in 2021.

The outlined resource footprint has continued to expand in all directions. New results beyond the current resource envelope effectively extend the footprint southward for a further

1.4 kilometres incorporating the Ra and Tefnut zones. The results provide a strong foundation for the next resource upgrade.

Your board anticipates a positive adjustment to both the stated resource tonnage and possibly the grade once all the drilling results are incorporated into a new resource statement.

Shareholders are referred to the Saturn Metals Limited ASX June 2021 Quarterly Report for further details.

Figure 1 - Location of Apollo Hill Gold Project in the Western Australian goldfields

Figure 2 - Apollo Hill Central Leases Royalty Area

Millennium Base Metal Project

The Millennium Project is located 40 kilometres south-west of Newcrest's Telfer gold/copper mine in the Paterson Province of WA. It is being explored via a 75:25 joint venture between Encounter Resources Limited and Hampton Hill.

Millennium is located on the Tabletop Fault in an area of no outcrop, with up to 20 metres of transported overburden. This structure is known to be metallogenically important and is closely associated with the position of the Nifty copper deposit, which is located 50 kilometres along strike to the north-west. Previous drilling defined a broad zone of copper anomalism (+0.25% Cu) over a strike extent of over 800 metres (Figure 3). Previously drilled RC drill hole EPT1140 collared in the core of the copper anomaly (Figure 4), returned a copper sulphide intersection of 26 metres assaying 0.60% Cu from 100 metres down hole which included 10 metres assaying 0.92% Cu from 100 metres (Refer Encounter Resources Limited ASX release 19 July 2012).

The current diamond drill program at Millennium was designed to test the copper anomaly at depth and was completed in July. The anomaly occurs within a thick carbonaceous shale within the Broadhurst Formation and is interpreted to be leakage up the Tabletop Fault from a primary copper position.

The program involved a 400 metre tail extending a previously drilled RC hole EPT2278 to a total depth of 840 metres. Assay results are expected in September 2021.

Figure 3 - Millennium drill hole location plan (max in hole Cu)

Figure 4 - Millennium schematic cross section through A-A' (regolith anomaly projected onto section)

Tyson Base Metal Project

The Company awaits the granting of the primary exploration licence covering this project. During the quarter it applied for a further exploration licence contiguous and to the north after research of historic exploration reports revealed that area covers silver anomalism detected by past drilling but not adequately tested. Our Company has a competing applicant for this area and granting will be determined by a ballot instigated by the DMIRS.

Glenview Base Metal Project

No fieldwork was carried out during the quarter and activity will be suspended for the time being.

Northlander Gold Project

Hampton Hill holds a 0.98% NSR and certain claw back rights pertaining to the Mining Leases of the Northlander project.

Evolution Mining Limited (EVN) has reported that a 26,000 ounce gold resource has been outlined on the Rayjax prospect within this project. The resource is contained within 21,000 tonnes of indicated category assaying 1.63 grams per tonne gold and 25,000 tonnes inferred assaying 1.90 grams per tonne (Ref: EVN annual Mineral Resource Statement of 17 February 2021).

PAYMENTS TO RELATED PARTIES

(as reported in Section 6 of the Appendix 5B of the Quarterly Cash Flow Report)

The $12,500 cash outflow reported under section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B Quarterly Cash Flow Report relates to $11,000 in director fees, including superannuation, paid to non-executive directors during the quarter, as well as $1,500 interest on a loan from a company associated with a director.

Authorised by the Board

Joshua Pitt

Chairman

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hampton Hill Mining NL published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 11:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
