Hampton Hill Mining NL : Quarterly activities report, App5B Cash flow and Tenements
01/25/2022 | 03:17am EST
For personal use only
S e c o n d F l o o r , 9 H a v e l o c k S t r e e t
W e s t P e r t h W A 6 0 0 5
P o s t a l A d d r e s s :
P O B o x 6 8 9 , W e s t P e r t h W A 6 8 7 2
ABN 60 060 628 524
T e l e p h o n e : ( 6 1 8 ) 9 4 8 1 8 4 4 4
E m a i l : i n f o @ h a m p t o n h i l l . c o m . a u
W e b : w w w . h a m p t o n h i l l . c o m . a u
25 January 2022
Company Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4, 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
The resource drill-out at the Apollo Hill Project central leases, over which Hampton Hill holds a 5% gross royalty on all production in excess of the first 1 million ounces, continued apace during the quarter (Figure 1 & Figure 2).
No further field exploration was carried out at the Millennium base metal project.
The exploration licence covering the new Tyson base metal project is subject to objection which will need to be dealt with before granting can be expected.
CORPORATE
Hampton Hill Mining NL (Hampton Hill or the Company) has now been suspended from trading by ASX for nearly two years.
The Company is in a reasonable financial position having a loan facility of $1 million (refer Hampton Hill 30 June 2021 Annual Report), of which $423,000 has been drawn to date. It also has listed ASX investments currently valued at approximately $2.4 million (10,800,000 Peel Mining Limited (PEX) shares).
ACTIVITIES
Apollo Hill Gold Project
During the quarter Hampton Hill undertook a thorough review of the exploration work published to date by the project owner, Saturn Metals Limited (STN), to form a view as to the status of the project. The review is an early step in the process of fully understanding our royalty asset and how best to extract maximum benefit for all shareholders. Hampton Hill expects to be in a position to recommend a way forward once STN has completed a Full Feasibility Study and determined an Ore Reserve with the production criteria and manner of a planned mining operation mapped out. Your board believes this could occur early in 2023.
For personal use only
The review recognised that the mineralised system at Apollo Hill could extend well beyond the current confines of the stated Mineral Resources and that it has potential to be a Tier 1 development opportunity. It noted the grade of the gold mineralisation as being lower than many other defined resources but that this was mitigated by the high anticipated recoveries with low reagent requirements and the perceived ability to design a scalable and lower unit cost open pit mining operation with very favourable stripping ratios.
The review concluded that, should current metallurgical work confirm the present indications of particularly favourable leaching dynamics, then the Apollo Hill open cut resource opportunity could become an operation capable of sustaining high production rates. The resource could also be substantially enhanced should the depth potential be confirmed (through planned step back drilling), an open pit deepened and/or the operation matured into underground block caving.
Based on the review, Hampton Hill believes the potential at depth to greatly expand the resource needs to be addressed. It supports the view that a set of deeper step-out RC/Diamond drill holes be carried out to seek confirmation that the mineralised system, which is at least 3 kilometres in length and 800 metres in width, also has substantial depth potential.
Shareholders are referred to STN's December 2021 Quarterly Report for further details.
Figure 1 - Location of Apollo Hill Gold Project in the Western Australian goldfields
For personal use only
Figure 2 - Apollo Hill Central Leases Royalty Area
Millennium Base Metal Project
There was no field work carried out on this project during the quarter.
Figure 3 - Millennium drill hole location plan (max in hole Cu)
For personal use only
Tyson Base Metal Project
The Company awaits the granting of the primary exploration licence covering this project which is presently subject to objection.
Glenview Base Metal Project
No fieldwork was carried out during the quarter and activity on this project is being suspended for the time being.
Northlander Gold Project
Hampton Hill holds a 0.98% NSR and certain claw back rights pertaining to the Mining Leases of the Northlander project.
Evolution Mining Limited (EVN) has reported that a 26,000 ounce gold Mineral Resource has been outlined on the Rayjax prospect within this project. The Mineral Resource is contained within 21,000 tonnes of indicated category assaying 1.63 grams per tonne gold and 25,000 tonnes inferred assaying 1.90 grams per tonne gold (refer: EVN annual Mineral Resource Statement of 17 February 2021).
PAYMENTS TO RELATED PARTIES
(as reported in Section 6 of the Appendix 5B of the Quarterly Cash Flow Report)
The $14,384 cash outflow reported under section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B Quarterly Cash Flow Report relates to $11,000 in director fees, including superannuation, paid to non-executive directors during the quarter, as well as $3,384 interest on a loan from a company associated with a director.
Authorised by the Board
Joshua Pitt
Chairman
For personal use only
Rule 5.5
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly cash flow report
Name of entity
Hampton Hill Mining NL
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
60 060 628 524
31 December 2021
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(6 months)
$A'000
1.
Cash flows from operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
-
-
1.2
Payments for
(a)
exploration & evaluation
-
-
(b)
development
-
-
(c)
production
-
-
(d)
staff costs
-
(1)
(e)
administration and corporate costs
(65)
(158)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
1.4
Interest received
-
-
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
(3)
(7)
1.6
Income taxes paid
-
-
1.7
Government grants and tax incentives
-
-
1.8
Other (provide details if material)
26
51
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(42)
(115)
activities
2.
Cash flows from investing activities
2.1
Payments to acquire or for:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
tenements
-
-
(c)
property, plant and equipment
-
-
(d)
exploration & evaluation
1
(8)
(e)
investments
-
-
(f)
other non-current assets
-
-
ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)
Page 1
+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Hampton Hill Mining NL published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 08:16:03 UTC.