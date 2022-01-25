Hampton Hill Mining NL : Quarterly activities report, App5B Cash flow and Tenements

S e c o n d F l o o r , 9 H a v e l o c k S t r e e t W e s t P e r t h W A 6 0 0 5 P o s t a l A d d r e s s : P O B o x 6 8 9 , W e s t P e r t h W A 6 8 7 2 ABN 60 060 628 524 T e l e p h o n e : ( 6 1 8 ) 9 4 8 1 8 4 4 4 E m a i l : i n f o @ h a m p t o n h i l l . c o m . a u W e b : w w w . h a m p t o n h i l l . c o m . a u

25 January 2022

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

The resource drill-out at the Apollo Hill Project central leases, over which Hampton Hill holds a 5% gross royalty on all production in excess of the first 1 million ounces, continued apace during the quarter (Figure 1 & Figure 2).

No further field exploration was carried out at the Millennium base metal project.

The exploration licence covering the new Tyson base metal project is subject to objection which will need to be dealt with before granting can be expected.

CORPORATE

Hampton Hill Mining NL (Hampton Hill or the Company) has now been suspended from trading by ASX for nearly two years.

The Company is in a reasonable financial position having a loan facility of $1 million (refer Hampton Hill 30 June 2021 Annual Report), of which $423,000 has been drawn to date. It also has listed ASX investments currently valued at approximately $2.4 million (10,800,000 Peel Mining Limited (PEX) shares).

ACTIVITIES

Apollo Hill Gold Project

During the quarter Hampton Hill undertook a thorough review of the exploration work published to date by the project owner, Saturn Metals Limited (STN), to form a view as to the status of the project. The review is an early step in the process of fully understanding our royalty asset and how best to extract maximum benefit for all shareholders. Hampton Hill expects to be in a position to recommend a way forward once STN has completed a Full Feasibility Study and determined an Ore Reserve with the production criteria and manner of a planned mining operation mapped out. Your board believes this could occur early in 2023.