Hampton Hill Mining NL    HHM   AU000000HHM8

HAMPTON HILL MINING NL

(HHM)
Hampton Hill Mining NL : Vale Neil Tomkinson

11/02/2020 | 07:35am EST

ABN 60 060 628 524

Second Floor, 9 Havelock Street

West Perth WA 6005

Postal Address:

PO Box 689, West Perth WA 6872

2 November 2020

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Vale Neil Tomkinson

Telephone: (618) 9481 8444 Email:info@hamptonhill.com.au

Web:www.hamptonhill.com.au

Our shareholders will be saddened to hear of the passing of our fellow director, Neil Tomkinson, after a long illness.

Neil has made a huge contribution to this company from its inception and he will be sorely missed.

On behalf of all our shareholders we have extended our condolences to Neil's wife, Rosemary, and his family.

Joshua Pitt Chairman

Disclaimer

Hampton Hill Mining NL published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -1,73 M -1,22 M -1,22 M
Net cash 2020 1,74 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,37 M 5,19 M 5,18 M
EV / Sales 2019 167x
EV / Sales 2020 5 494x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 29,9%
Income Statement Evolution
