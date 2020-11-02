Hampton Hill Mining NL : Vale Neil Tomkinson

ABN 60 060 628 524

2 November 2020

Vale Neil Tomkinson

Our shareholders will be saddened to hear of the passing of our fellow director, Neil Tomkinson, after a long illness.

Neil has made a huge contribution to this company from its inception and he will be sorely missed.

On behalf of all our shareholders we have extended our condolences to Neil's wife, Rosemary, and his family.

Joshua Pitt Chairman