Hampton Hill Mining NL : Vale Neil Tomkinson

2 November 2020
Company Announcements Office ASX Limited
Level 4, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
Vale Neil Tomkinson
Our shareholders will be saddened to hear of the passing of our fellow director, Neil Tomkinson, after a long illness.
Neil has made a huge contribution to this company from its inception and he will be sorely missed.
On behalf of all our shareholders we have extended our condolences to Neil's wife, Rosemary, and his family.
Joshua Pitt Chairman
