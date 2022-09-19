Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hana Financial Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A086790   KR7086790003

HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A086790)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
38900.00 KRW   +0.39%
Hana Financial : Augments Its Professional Golf Team for the 2022 Season

09/19/2022 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
- The Hana Financial Group (HFG) Professional Golf Team is now Korea's largest with 18 members, including Lee Min-jee, Lydia Ko, and Ham Jeong-woo, ready for the 2022 season

- Park Hye-jun (KLPGA), Bong Seung-hui (KLPGA), and Park Eun-sin (KPGA/JGTO) among the new recruits

- New sponsorship for Thai-born Jaravee Boonchant a move to promote Asian golf

Hana Financial Group is set for the new golf season in 2022 with its Professional Golf Team, now Korea's largest at 18 members, including four recently-recruited members (2 KLPGA, 1 KPGA, and 1 LPGA).

This year, Hana Financial Group added up-and-coming KLPGA starlets Park Hye-jun (19) and Bong Seung-hui (19) and KPGA and JGTO pro-Park Eun-sin (31), with 12 years of experience under his belt, to its Professional Golf Team.

Hana Financial Group has also become a sponsor of Thai-born newcomer Jaravee Boonchant (22), whose performance on the second leg of this year's LPGA tour (Epson Tour) gained her recognition as a rising Asian star golfer, in a bid to contribute to the advancement of Asian golf.

Park Hye-jun and Bong Seung-hui, both born in 2003, have a lot in common as golfers. Both spent their amateur years in Australia, during which Park won nine titles and Bong five titles in Asia-Pacific Golf Federation competitions. Both participated in the 2021 KLPGA Jump Tour and Dream Tour and, in just a short time, qualified for the 2022 KLPGA of Korea Tour by winning seeding matches.

Park Eun-sin is a seasoned pro with four top-five finishes on the 2021 KPGA of Korea Tour, including his runner-up win in the Kolon 64th Korea Open Golf Championship and 15th place on the Genesis Point leg. Park ranked 13th last year in payout and, this year, he is set to compete in more events by juggling both the KPGA and JGTO tours.

Jaravee Boonchant first became known to Hana Financial Group when she took part in the HFG Championship as an amateur in October 2021. Having once climbed to the 14th position on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Boonchant has since graduated from Duke University in the United States and embarked on her professional golf career in earnest. The 2021 HFG Championship was her first international golf event, and even though the young golfer was just one stroke shy of making the cut, Hana Financial Group saw great potential in her and decided to offer her a sponsorship.

The HFG Professional Golf Team has renewed its contracts with Lee Min-jee (25) and Patty Tavatanakit (22), both high performers on last year's LGPA Tour, and with Lydia Ko, who won the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA just two weeks after her HFG sponsorship was renewed, cementing her position as the cornerstone of the team, the HFG Professional Golf Team is stronger than it has ever been.

A Hana Financial Group official said, "Having offered sponsorships to top performers in the sport of golf around the world, regardless of their origin, we now find ourselves with an 18-member golf team." The official went on to say that "Hana Financial Group will provide its Professional Golf Team with all the support it needs to perform at its best on tours."

The 18-member HFG Professional Golf Team for the 2022 season comprises the women's golf team, made up of Lee Min-jee, Lydia Ko, Patty Tavatanakit, Noh Yea-limi, Atthaya Thitikul, and Jaravee Boonchant of the LPGA and Park Bo-kyeom, Kim Hee-jun, Park Hye-jun, Bong Seung-hui, and Jeong Ji-yu of the KLPGA, as well as the men's golf team, made up of Ham Jeong-woo, Han Seung-su, Park Eun-sin, Park Sang-hyun, Park Bae-jong, and Lee Seung-min of the KPGA and Lee Min-woo of the PGA.

Disclaimer

Hana Financial Group Inc. published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 07:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
