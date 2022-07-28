Hana Financial : Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporation (Voluntary Disclosure)

9. Other references useful for making investment decisions

(1) 'Capital Stock' of '1. Details of issuing company' above is based on the consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2021.



(2) 'Total Number of Shares Issued' of '1. Details of issuing company' above is the number of shares before the capital increase.



(3) 'Equity Capital' of '2. Details of Acquisition' above is based on the company's consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2021.



(4) '6. Scheduled Acquisition Date' above is the date of share payment and may change according to the issuing company's capital increase schedule.



(5) 'Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company' below is based on the consolidated financial statements of Hana Insurance Co.,Ltd., for the current year(2021), last year(2020), and the year befor last(2019).



(6) 'Sales' of the 'Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company' below refers to the operating income combining the insurance premium income, interest income, financial product-related income, and other operating income.