Hana Financial : Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporation (Voluntary Disclosure)
07/28/2022 | 03:28am EDT
1. Details of Issuing Company
Name of Company
Hana Insurance Co.,Ltd.
Nationality
Republic of Korea
Representative
Kim Jae-young
Capital Stock (KRW)
311,130,000,000
Relationship to Company
Subsidiary
Total Number of Shares Issued
62,226,000
Main Business
Indemnity insurance business
2. Details of Acquisition
Number of Shares to Be Acquired
29,988,522
Acquisition Amount (KRW)
149,942,610,000
Equity Capital (KRW)
35,499,339,692,969
Ratio to Equity Capital(%)
0.4
If Classified as a Large-scale Corporation
Yes
3. Number of Shares Held and Shareholding Ratio after Acquisition
Number of Shares Held
82,614,522
Shareholding Ratio(%)
89.59
4. Acquisition Method
Acquisition in cash (participation in capital increase with consideration for the shareholder allocation)
5. Purpose of Acquisition
Enhancing subsidiary's competency via capital increase
6. Scheduled Acquisition Date
2022-07-27
7. Date of Board Resolution (Decision Date)
2022-07-22
- Attendance of Outside Directors
Present(No.)
8
Absent(No.)
0
- Attendance of Auditors(members of Audit Committee)
-
8. If entered into an agreement for Put Option, Call Option, Put Back Option, etc.
No
- Details of agreements
-
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions
(1) 'Capital Stock' of '1. Details of issuing company' above is based on the consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2021.
(2) 'Total Number of Shares Issued' of '1. Details of issuing company' above is the number of shares before the capital increase.
(3) 'Equity Capital' of '2. Details of Acquisition' above is based on the company's consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2021.
(4) '6. Scheduled Acquisition Date' above is the date of share payment and may change according to the issuing company's capital increase schedule.
(5) 'Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company' below is based on the consolidated financial statements of Hana Insurance Co.,Ltd., for the current year(2021), last year(2020), and the year befor last(2019).
(6) 'Sales' of the 'Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company' below refers to the operating income combining the insurance premium income, interest income, financial product-related income, and other operating income.
※Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
-
[Condensed Financial Statement of Issuing Company](Mil. KRW)
