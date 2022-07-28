Log in
    A086790   KR7086790003

HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A086790)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
36100.00 KRW   +0.56%
07/25Hana Financial's Net Income Declines 9.1% in June Quarter
MT
07/22TRANSCRIPT : Hana Financial Group Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022
CI
07/22Hana Financial Group Q2 Operating Profit 1.1 Trln Won, Down 11% From A Year Earlier
RE
Hana Financial : Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporation (Voluntary Disclosure)

07/28/2022 | 03:28am EDT
Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporation (Voluntary Disclosure)
1. Details of Issuing Company Name of Company Finnq Inc.
Nationality Republic of Korea Representative Kwon Young-tak
Capital Stock (KRW) 65,000,000,000 Relationship to Company Subsidiary
Total Number of Shares Issued 13,000,000 Main Business FinTech
2. Details of Acquisition Number of Shares to Be Acquired 10,000,000
Acquisition Amount (KRW) 50,000,000,000
Equity Capital (KRW) 35,499,339,692,969
Ratio to Equity Capital(%) 0.07
If Classified as a Large-scale Corporation Yes
3. Number of Shares Held and Shareholding Ratio after Acquisition Number of Shares Held 12,000,000
Shareholding Ratio(%) 100
4. Acquisition Method Acquisition in cash (participation in private placement)
5. Purpose of Acquisition Enhancing subsidiary's competency via capital increase
6. Scheduled Acquisition Date 2022-08-25
7. Date of Board Resolution (Decision Date) 2022-07-22
- Attendance of Outside Directors Present(No.) 8
Absent(No.) 0
- Attendance of Auditors(members of Audit Committee) -
8. If entered into an agreement for Put Option, Call Option, Put Back Option, etc. No
- Details of agreements -
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions (1) 'Capital Stock' of '1. Details of issuing company' above is based on the consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2021.

(2) 'Total Number of Shares Issued' of '1. Details of issuing company' above is the number of shares before the capital increase. It is scheduled to be reduced to 2,000,000 shares in August 2022 according to the decision to reduce capital at the Finnq Inc.'s board of directors and extraordinary shareholders' meeting on July 21, 2022.

(3) 'Equity Capital' of '2. Details of Acquisition' above is based on the company's consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2021.

(4) 'Number of Shares Held' of '3. Number of Shares Held and Shareholding Ratio after Acquisition' above is the sum of 2,000,000 shares after the capital reduction in effect, and the 'Number of Shares to Be Acquired' above '2. Details of Acquisition'.

(5) '6. Scheduled Acquisition Date' above is the date of share payment and may change according to the registration of capital reduction and capital increase schedule of the issuing company.

(6) 'Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company' below is based on the consolidated financial statements of Finnq Inc., for the current year(2021), last year(2020), and the year befor last(2019).

(7) 'Sales' of the 'Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company' below refers to the operating income(fee income).
※Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -
[Condensed Financial Statement of Issuing Company](Mil. KRW)
Type Total Assets Total Liabilities Total Shareholders' Equity Capital Stock Sales Amount Net Income
Current Year 23,887 8,858 15,029 65,000 5,938 -12,274
Last Year 35,317 8,426 26,891 65,000 3,937 -19,358
The year before last 54,381 7,891 46,490 65,000 1,968 -17,118

Disclaimer

Hana Financial Group Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 192 B 7,76 B 7,76 B
Net income 2022 3 594 B 2,74 B 2,74 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,96x
Yield 2022 9,12%
Capitalization 10 369 B 7 899 M 7 899 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 94,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 36 100,00 KRW
Average target price 55 875,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hu-Seung Lee Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Young-Joo Ham Chairman
Hui-Dae Kim Group Compliance Officer
Won-Goo Park Independent Director
Hong-Jin Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-14.15%7 899
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.37%337 953
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.71%269 903
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%221 003
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.59%165 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.04%161 712