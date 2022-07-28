Hana Financial : Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporation (Voluntary Disclosure)

9. Other references useful for making investment decisions

(1) 'Capital Stock' of '1. Details of issuing company' above is based on the consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2021.



(2) 'Total Number of Shares Issued' of '1. Details of issuing company' above is the number of shares before the capital increase. It is scheduled to be reduced to 2,000,000 shares in August 2022 according to the decision to reduce capital at the Finnq Inc.'s board of directors and extraordinary shareholders' meeting on July 21, 2022.



(3) 'Equity Capital' of '2. Details of Acquisition' above is based on the company's consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2021.



(4) 'Number of Shares Held' of '3. Number of Shares Held and Shareholding Ratio after Acquisition' above is the sum of 2,000,000 shares after the capital reduction in effect, and the 'Number of Shares to Be Acquired' above '2. Details of Acquisition'.



(5) '6. Scheduled Acquisition Date' above is the date of share payment and may change according to the registration of capital reduction and capital increase schedule of the issuing company.



(6) 'Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company' below is based on the consolidated financial statements of Finnq Inc., for the current year(2021), last year(2020), and the year befor last(2019).



(7) 'Sales' of the 'Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company' below refers to the operating income(fee income).