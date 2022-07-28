Hana Financial : Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporation (Voluntary Disclosure)
07/28/2022 | 03:28am EDT
Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporation (Voluntary Disclosure)
1. Details of Issuing Company
Name of Company
Finnq Inc.
Nationality
Republic of Korea
Representative
Kwon Young-tak
Capital Stock (KRW)
65,000,000,000
Relationship to Company
Subsidiary
Total Number of Shares Issued
13,000,000
Main Business
FinTech
2. Details of Acquisition
Number of Shares to Be Acquired
10,000,000
Acquisition Amount (KRW)
50,000,000,000
Equity Capital (KRW)
35,499,339,692,969
Ratio to Equity Capital(%)
0.07
If Classified as a Large-scale Corporation
Yes
3. Number of Shares Held and Shareholding Ratio after Acquisition
Number of Shares Held
12,000,000
Shareholding Ratio(%)
100
4. Acquisition Method
Acquisition in cash (participation in private placement)
5. Purpose of Acquisition
Enhancing subsidiary's competency via capital increase
6. Scheduled Acquisition Date
2022-08-25
7. Date of Board Resolution (Decision Date)
2022-07-22
- Attendance of Outside Directors
Present(No.)
8
Absent(No.)
0
- Attendance of Auditors(members of Audit Committee)
-
8. If entered into an agreement for Put Option, Call Option, Put Back Option, etc.
No
- Details of agreements
-
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions
(1) 'Capital Stock' of '1. Details of issuing company' above is based on the consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2021.
(2) 'Total Number of Shares Issued' of '1. Details of issuing company' above is the number of shares before the capital increase. It is scheduled to be reduced to 2,000,000 shares in August 2022 according to the decision to reduce capital at the Finnq Inc.'s board of directors and extraordinary shareholders' meeting on July 21, 2022.
(3) 'Equity Capital' of '2. Details of Acquisition' above is based on the company's consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2021.
(4) 'Number of Shares Held' of '3. Number of Shares Held and Shareholding Ratio after Acquisition' above is the sum of 2,000,000 shares after the capital reduction in effect, and the 'Number of Shares to Be Acquired' above '2. Details of Acquisition'.
(5) '6. Scheduled Acquisition Date' above is the date of share payment and may change according to the registration of capital reduction and capital increase schedule of the issuing company.
(6) 'Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company' below is based on the consolidated financial statements of Finnq Inc., for the current year(2021), last year(2020), and the year befor last(2019).
(7) 'Sales' of the 'Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company' below refers to the operating income(fee income).
※Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
-
[Condensed Financial Statement of Issuing Company](Mil. KRW)
Hana Financial Group Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:27:05 UTC.