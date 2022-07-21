Hana Financial : Decision on Cash Dividendsand Dividendsin Kind
07/21/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Decision on Cash Dividends and Dividends in Kind
Subsidiary company
KEB Hana Bank
's material business matters to report
1. Category of dividends
Interim dividends
2. Types of dividends
Cash dividends
- Details of dividends in kind
-
3. Dividends per share (KRW)
Common stock
531.76
Different classes of stocks
-
- Differential dividends
No
4. Market price-dividend ratio (%)
Common stock
-
Different classes of stocks
-
5. Total amount of dividends (KRW)
570,000,000,000
6. Dividend record date
2022-08-04
7. Scheduled dividend payout date
-
8. Hosting shareholders' meeting?
No
9. Scheduled date of shareholders' meeting
-
10. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2022-07-20
- Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
5
Absent (No.)
0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
Present
11. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
(1) This case concerns interim dividends pursuant to Article 53 (Payment of Dividends) of KEB Hana Bank's Articles of Incorporation, and the stocks subject to dividends are 1,071,915,717 shares.
* Article 53 (Payment of Dividends) of the Articles of Incorporation
① Dividends shall be distributed in cash, stocks or other properties to shareholders and registered pledgee who are, at each annual settlement date, included in the Register of Shareholders; provided that, the Bank may pay interim devidends to shareholders who hold the Bank's shares as of the date which is determined by a resolution of the Board of Derectors.
(2) The '4. Market price-dividend ratio (%)' is not calculated as KEB Hana Bank is an unlisted company.
(3) The '7. Scheduled dividend payout date' was not entered as the payout will be made within one month from the general meeting of shareholders according to Article 464-2 (1) of the Commercial Act.
(4) KEB Hana Bank is a subsidiary which is 100% owned by Hana Financial Group, and all dividends will be received in full by Hana Financial Group.
※ Disclosure on key matters of management of the subsidiary
- Subsidiary name : KEB Hana Bank Co., Ltd.
- Asset proportion out of the total group asset : 63.0%
