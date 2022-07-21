Hana Financial : Decision on Cash Dividendsand Dividendsin Kind

(1) This case concerns interim dividends pursuant to Article 53 (Payment of Dividends) of KEB Hana Bank's Articles of Incorporation, and the stocks subject to dividends are 1,071,915,717 shares.



* Article 53 (Payment of Dividends) of the Articles of Incorporation

① Dividends shall be distributed in cash, stocks or other properties to shareholders and registered pledgee who are, at each annual settlement date, included in the Register of Shareholders; provided that, the Bank may pay interim devidends to shareholders who hold the Bank's shares as of the date which is determined by a resolution of the Board of Derectors.



(2) The '4. Market price-dividend ratio (%)' is not calculated as KEB Hana Bank is an unlisted company.



(3) The '7. Scheduled dividend payout date' was not entered as the payout will be made within one month from the general meeting of shareholders according to Article 464-2 (1) of the Commercial Act.



(4) KEB Hana Bank is a subsidiary which is 100% owned by Hana Financial Group, and all dividends will be received in full by Hana Financial Group.



※ Disclosure on key matters of management of the subsidiary

- Subsidiary name : KEB Hana Bank Co., Ltd.

- Asset proportion out of the total group asset : 63.0%