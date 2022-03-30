Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hana Financial Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A086790   KR7086790003

HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A086790)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  03-28
49050 KRW   -0.41%
03:35aHANA FINANCIAL : Decision on Cash Loan
PU
03/25Hana Financial Group Announces Board Changes
CI
03/11Hana Financial Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hana Financial : Decision on Cash Loan

03/30/2022 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Decision on Cash Loan
Subsidiary company KEB Hana Bank 's material business matters to report
1. Name of borrower 하나금융투자(주) Name in English Hana Financial Investment Co.,Ltd.
- Relationship to company Affiliated company
2. Details of cash loan Date of transaction -
Amount of loan (KRW) 924,445,000,000
Equity capital (KRW) 26,811,529,255,877
Ratio to equity capital (%) 3.4
Classified as a large-sized corporation? Yes
Interest rate (%) -
Loan period Start date -
End date -
3. Purpose of cash loan For stable operating capital
4. Total balance of cash loan 1,054,445,000,000
5. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-03-24
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) 5
Absent (No.) 0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
(1) The above disclosure concerns KEB Hana Bank's establishment of a new borrowing limit for the purpose of securing stable operating capital for Hana Financial Investment. Although no actual contract has been executed or borrowings made, they may be depending on future market conditions.

(2) The "Amount" of "2. Details of cash loan" is the limit decided by the board of directors and not the actual amount of borrowing. This is the sum of KRW 500 billion in KRW-denominated loan(limit) and USD 350 million in foreign currency loan(limit), and the amount of foreign currency loan(limit) is the amount converted based on the basic exchange rate (KRW 1,212.7/USD) first announced on March 24, 2022.

(3) The "Equity capital" of "2. Details of cash loan" is based on the company's consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2020.

(4) "4. Total balance of cash loan" is the balance of the cash lending(limit) of KEB Hana Bank to Hana Financial Investment including this case, as of March 24, 2022.

(5) The "Condensed Financial Statement of Borrower" is based on Hana Financial Investment's consolidated financial statements for the current fiscal year(2020), the previous fiscal year(2019), and two fiscal years prior(2018).

(6) The "Sales amount" in the "Condensed Financial Statement of Borrower"represents the sum of interest income, fee income, financial product-related income, and other operating income.

※ Disclosure on key matters of management of the subsidiary
- Subsidiary name : KEB Hana Bank Co., Ltd.
- Asset proportion out of the total group asset : 66.7%
※ Related disclosure -
【Condensed Financial statements of Borrower】(in KRW mn)
Type Total Assets Total Liability Total Shareholders' Equity Capital stock Sales Net Income
Current fiscal Year 35,796,518 31,367,561 4,428,957 335,537 9,006,623 410,036
Previous fiscal Year 28,164,310 24,689,231 3,475,078 293,187 5,446,947 279,932
Two fiscal years prior 23,852,890 20,652,912 3,199,978 293,187 3,774,275 151,649

Disclaimer

Hana Financial Group Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 07:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
03:35aHANA FINANCIAL : Decision on Cash Loan
PU
03/25Hana Financial Group Announces Board Changes
CI
03/11Hana Financial Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/11HANA FINANCIAL : Reporting reasons for holding general shareholders' meeting on the most c..
PU
02/27Hana Bank to Expand Wealth Management Services for Trading Art
MT
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Hana Financial Group Inc., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
01/27S.Korea exports growth seen softening in Jan; CPI seen up 3.3%
RE
01/24S.Korea's GDP growth climbs to 11-year high, but recovery uneven
RE
01/20Exports likely buoyed S.Korea GDP growth in Q4, braking China dims outlook
RE
01/13Hana Financial Group to Select New Chairman
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 102 B 8,34 B 8,34 B
Net income 2022 3 560 B 2,94 B 2,94 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,04x
Yield 2022 6,62%
Capitalization 14 301 B 11 809 M 11 809 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Hana Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 49 050,00 KRW
Average target price 61 862,50 KRW
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jung-Tai Kim Chief Executive Officer
Young-Joo Ham Chairman
Hui-Dae Kim Group Compliance Officer
Seong-Bok Yoon Co-Chairman
Won-Goo Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.16.65%11 809
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.04%416 878
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.36%350 337
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.54%196 162
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.48%186 007