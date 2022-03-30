Hana Financial : Decision on Cash Loan

(1) The above disclosure concerns KEB Hana Bank's establishment of a new borrowing limit for the purpose of securing stable operating capital for Hana Financial Investment. Although no actual contract has been executed or borrowings made, they may be depending on future market conditions.



(2) The "Amount" of "2. Details of cash loan" is the limit decided by the board of directors and not the actual amount of borrowing. This is the sum of KRW 500 billion in KRW-denominated loan(limit) and USD 350 million in foreign currency loan(limit), and the amount of foreign currency loan(limit) is the amount converted based on the basic exchange rate (KRW 1,212.7/USD) first announced on March 24, 2022.



(3) The "Equity capital" of "2. Details of cash loan" is based on the company's consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2020.



(4) "4. Total balance of cash loan" is the balance of the cash lending(limit) of KEB Hana Bank to Hana Financial Investment including this case, as of March 24, 2022.



(5) The "Condensed Financial Statement of Borrower" is based on Hana Financial Investment's consolidated financial statements for the current fiscal year(2020), the previous fiscal year(2019), and two fiscal years prior(2018).



(6) The "Sales amount" in the "Condensed Financial Statement of Borrower"represents the sum of interest income, fee income, financial product-related income, and other operating income.



※ Disclosure on key matters of management of the subsidiary

- Subsidiary name : KEB Hana Bank Co., Ltd.

- Asset proportion out of the total group asset : 66.7%