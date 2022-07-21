Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hana Financial Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A086790   KR7086790003

HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A086790)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
37400.00 KRW   +2.19%
07/21HANA FINANCIAL : Decision on Cash Dividendsand Dividendsin Kind
PU
07/21HANA FINANCIAL : Decision on Closure of Shareholder's Registry(Including Record Date) for Dividends
PU
07/21POSCO Holdings' Q2 profit drops as raw material costs surge
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hana Financial : Decision on Closure of Shareholder's Registry(Including Record Date) for Dividends

07/21/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Decision on Closure of Shareholder's Registry(Including Record Date) for Dividends
Subsidiary company KEB Hana Bank 's material business matters to report
1. Category of dividends Interim(quarterly)dividend
2. Closure period (record date) Start date -
End date -
Record date 2022-08-04
3. Purpose for closure (or fixing record date) Determining the shareholders entitled to dividends
4. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-07-20
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) 5
Absent (No.) 0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) Present
5. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions - This disclosure is about the case in which KEB Hana Bank determines rights shareholders for interim dividends to Hana Financial Group, the holding company.

※ Disclosure on key matters of management of the subsidiary
- Subsidiary name : KEB Hana Bank Co., Ltd.
- Asset proportion out of the total group asset : 63.0%
※ Related disclosure -

Disclaimer

Hana Financial Group Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 03:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
07/21HANA FINANCIAL : Decision on Cash Dividendsand Dividendsin Kind
PU
07/21HANA FINANCIAL : Decision on Closure of Shareholder's Registry(Including Record Date) for ..
PU
07/21POSCO Holdings' Q2 profit drops as raw material costs surge
RE
07/19HANA FINANCIAL : 1Q 2022 Review Report (Consolidated)
PU
07/15HANA FINANCIAL : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
07/08HANA FINANCIAL : FY 2022 Audit Report (Separated)
PU
06/29HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/16HANA FINANCIAL : Decision on Closure of Shareholder's Registry(Including Record Date) for ..
PU
06/15Hybe's Stock Plunges 25% as BTS Bares Hiatus Plan
MT
06/14HYBE Shares Slump as Boy Band BTS Plans Hiatus
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 158 B 7,73 B 7,73 B
Net income 2022 3 587 B 2,73 B 2,73 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,06x
Yield 2022 8,75%
Capitalization 10 742 B 8 179 M 8 179 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Hana Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 37 400,00 KRW
Average target price 58 843,48 KRW
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hu-Seung Lee Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Young-Joo Ham Chairman
Hui-Dae Kim Group Compliance Officer
Won-Goo Park Independent Director
Hong-Jin Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-11.06%8 022
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.67%335 900
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.37%268 055
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%222 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%162 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.96%162 035