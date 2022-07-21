Hana Financial : Decision on Closure of Shareholder's Registry(Including Record Date) for Dividends

Decision on Closure of Shareholder's Registry(Including Record Date) for Dividends
Subsidiary company
KEB Hana Bank
's material business matters to report
1. Category of dividends
Interim(quarterly)dividend
2. Closure period (record date)
Start date
-
End date
-
Record date
2022-08-04
3. Purpose for closure (or fixing record date)
Determining the shareholders entitled to dividends
4. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2022-07-20
- Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
5
Absent (No.)
0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
Present
5. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- This disclosure is about the case in which KEB Hana Bank determines rights shareholders for interim dividends to Hana Financial Group, the holding company.
※ Disclosure on key matters of management of the subsidiary
- Subsidiary name : KEB Hana Bank Co., Ltd.
- Asset proportion out of the total group asset : 63.0%
※ Related disclosure
-
