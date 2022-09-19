Advanced search
    A086790   KR7086790003

HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A086790)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
38900.00 KRW   +0.39%
Hana Financial : Global Finance Magazine Names Hana Bank "Best Bank in Korea 2022"

09/19/2022 | 03:30am EDT
- Hana Bank also named Best Foreign Exchange Provider in Korea (21 consecutive times), Best Trade Finance Provider in Korea (21 times in total), and Best Private Bank in Korea again this year (9 times in total)

- Noted was Hana Bank's growing global competitiveness through localization strategies in the face of COVID-19

- Hana Bank to honor its recognition through digital innovation and customer-centric business

Renowned financial magazine Global Finance has conferred on Hana Bank the title of "Best Bank in Korea 2022."

For 2022, Global Finance has named Hana Bank the "Best Foreign Exchange Provider in Korea" for the 21st time running, "Best Trade Finance Provider in Korea" for the 21st time, "Best Private Bank in Korea" for the 9th time, and "Best Bank in Korea" for the 6th time, designating Hana Bank as Korea's most-trusted bank.

Explaining the rationale for its selection, Global Finance stated, "Hana Bank, having engaged in exchange transactions with 1,152 banks in 106 countries, is the immutable leader of Korea's foreign exchange and trade finance," adding that it had "highly regarded Hana Bank's strengthening of its global operations, particularly the localization strategies it implemented in China and Indonesia, notwithstanding the effects of COVID-19, as well as the innovative digital products and services it launched in response to the rapid digitalization of today's finance market."

An official from the FI Biz Unit of Hana Bank's Global Business Support Section said, "We are very happy that Hana Bank's global capabilities are once again being recognized in the global market." He went on to add, "Hana Bank will maintain its reputation as the best bank in Korea based on its transformation and innovation in the rapidly changing financial environment."

Founded in 1987 in New York City, Global Finance has grown into a globally-renowned financial magazine with over 50,000 subscribers in 190 countries, many of whom are CEOs and financial experts. Each year, it names the best bank in each country based on extensive research on the growth, innovation, and profitability of financial institutions in different countries and systematic surveys answered by experts with global companies and financial institutions.

Hana Bank operates 216 foreign networks in 24 countries for preemptive risk management in global finance and leads the global expansion of Korea's financial services sector, with an increasing number of branches operating in China and its first branch set to open in Taipei, Taiwan (China), this month.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hana Financial Group Inc. published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 07:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
