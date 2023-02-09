Hana Financial : Message from the Board of Directors(Feb.2023)

Dear Shareholders,

We sincerely thank you for your ongoing interest and support in Hana Financial Group (the "Group" or the "Company").

Today, the Group announced its financial results for FY2022, which included an annual net profit of KRW 3,625.7 billion, continuing our steady growth over the past years despite growing uncertainties in the global economy and intensifying competition from Big

Tech. Thanks to the efforts of management and employees, the Group's profitability and capital adequacy metrics have improved while maintaining sound asset quality as well as the highest CET-1 ratio in the industry.

Throughout FY2022, the main objectives of the Board of Directors ("the Board") have been: (i) fostering stable growth based on risk management; (ii) strengthening digital competitiveness; (iii) improving the ESG structure for the sustainable growth of the Group; and (vi) most importantly, increasing shareholder returns and value.

Since the establishment of the holding company in 2005, the Company has been the only domestic financial holding company to pay interim dividends every year except during 2009 Global Financial Crisis ("GFC"). The dividend yield has also remained at the highest level in the industry, showing consistency in our shareholder return policy. The Group seeks to continue being at the forefront of this trend with the announcement today of our robust plans for a more active shareholder return policy, including a higher dividend payout ratio, share buyback, and mid- to long-term target of reaching a shareholder return ration of 50%.

The Board is cognizant that consistent long-term growth in shareholder value can only be achieved with an underpinning of strong ESG values and structures. As such, the Sustainable Management Committee ("the Committee") has taken a key role in overseeing and steering the Group's ESG initiatives. During FY2022, the Committee established sustainability blueprints to rigorously pursue and join various ESG schemes. As a result, the Group's ESG endeavors have received positive recognition: Hana Financial Group has been newly added to the DJSI World Index with the highest score in the financial industry category of S&P Dow Jones ESG Evaluation and its MSCI ESG evaluation rating has been upgraded for two consecutive years to 'AA' during 2022.