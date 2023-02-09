Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hana Financial Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A086790   KR7086790003

HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A086790)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-07
48900.00 KRW   +1.56%
03:44aHana Financial : Message from the Board of Directors(Feb.2023)
PU
01/04Samsung's quarterly profit set to hit 6-year low as consumers hunker down
RE
01/04Hana Financial : 3Q 2022 Review Report (Separated)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hana Financial : Message from the Board of Directors(Feb.2023)

02/09/2023 | 03:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hana Financial Group

Message from

the Board of Directors

FEB. 2023

Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

We sincerely thank you for your ongoing interest and support in Hana Financial Group (the "Group" or the "Company").

Today, the

Group announced

its financial

results

for FY2022, which included an annual net profit of KRW 3,625.7 billion, continuing

our steady

growth over the

past years

despite

growing uncertainties in the global economy and intensifying competition from Big

Tech. Thanks to the efforts of management and employees, the Group's profitability and capital adequacy metrics have improved while maintaining sound asset quality as well as the highest CET-1 ratio in the industry.

Throughout FY2022, the main objectives of the Board of Directors ("the Board") have been: (i) fostering stable growth based on risk management; (ii) strengthening digital competitiveness; (iii) improving the ESG structure for the sustainable growth of the Group; and (vi) most importantly, increasing shareholder returns and value.

Since the establishment of the holding company in 2005, the Company has been the only domestic financial holding company to pay interim dividends every year except during 2009 Global Financial Crisis ("GFC"). The dividend yield has also remained at the highest level in the industry, showing consistency in our shareholder return policy. The Group seeks to continue being at the forefront of this trend with the announcement today of our robust plans for a more active shareholder return policy, including a higher dividend payout ratio, share buyback, and mid- to long-term target of reaching a shareholder return ration of 50%.

The Board is cognizant that consistent long-term growth in shareholder value can only be achieved with an underpinning of strong ESG values and structures. As such, the Sustainable Management Committee ("the Committee") has taken a key role in overseeing and steering the Group's ESG initiatives. During FY2022, the Committee established sustainability blueprints to rigorously pursue and join various ESG schemes. As a result, the Group's ESG endeavors have received positive recognition: Hana Financial Group has been newly added to the DJSI World Index with the highest score in the financial industry category of S&P Dow Jones ESG Evaluation and its MSCI ESG evaluation rating has been upgraded for two consecutive years to 'AA' during 2022.

Letter to Shareholders (cont.)

Regarding the appointment of the Group's CEO, Mr Young-joo Ham, in early 2022, the Board continues to closely monitor the legal matters relating to the FSC disciplinary warning issued in 2021. As part of this process, the independent directors of the CEO Nomination Committee evaluated the results of external legal advice which included the review of Supreme Court rulings in similar legal cases at peer financial groups. Following rigorous discussions, the Board concluded that the current CEO is fit to serve in this role until the final verdict.

Additionally, throughout FY2022, a key focus area of the Board has been to improve and increase our communication and engagement efforts with shareholders. In May 2022, several one-on-one meetings were held with our major shareholders. Subsequently, the independent directors held a roundtable with 19 institutional investors in November 2022 and last month additional one-on-one or group meetings with 11 institutions were convened to gather investors' input on effective ways to boost shareholder value.

We hope the following overview of the Board's initiatives in 2022 can provide useful insights into the ESG management and shareholder return policy of Hana Financial Group.

:Yours faithfully,

On behalf of the Board

Tae-seung Paik

Chairman of the Board of Hana Financial Group

Appendix

Group Capital Management and Shareholder Return

Capital Management Plan

CET-1Target 13~13.5%

(Minimum capital requirement 8%)

+ (Counter cyclical buffer 2.5%)

Macro buffer 2.5% + FX buffer 0.5%)

Current regulatory requirement

Additional regulatory requirement

Macro uncertainty-related internal buffer

Shareholder Return Plan

  • CET-113~13.5% range: Return 50% of excess capital (CET-1YoY increase equivalent)
  • CET-113.5% and above: Return excess capital
  • Mid to long-term shareholder return target 50%
    - lan to deliver progressive increase to reach the target
  • The shareholder return policy is subject to change according to various factors such as limitations by laws and regulations, supervision by financial authorities, drastic change surrounding the operating environment, management purpose, etc.

Social Responsibility

  • Contributing to system stability by maintaining sound loss absorption capacity
  • Performing primary roles (liquidity provider, etc.) as a key financial institution
  • Improving the value of stakeholders such as strengthening financial consumer protection

Total Shareholder

nterim

Year-end

Share Buyback/

(Unit: KRW)

Return

Dividend

Dividend

Cancellation

Return excess capital

13.5%~

50%

50%

Return 50% of excess capital

13~13.5%

FX buffer 0.5%

(CET-1 YoY increase)

40%

Macro buffer 2.5%

27%

30%

26%

150Wbn

13.15%(e)

CCyB 2.5%

20%

20%

2,400

2,550

(23/2/9 BoD

Resolution)

Minimum Requirement

1,350

8%

500

700

800

FY2022CET-1 Ratio

Target

2020

2021

2022

Mid to

(13~13.5%)

Long-term Target

Hana Financial Group

BOD Activities and Performance Highlights for FY2022

FEB. 2023

Disclaimer

Hana Financial Group Inc. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
03:44aHana Financial : Message from the Board of Directors(Feb.2023)
PU
01/04Samsung's quarterly profit set to hit 6-year low as consumers hunker down
RE
01/04Hana Financial : 3Q 2022 Review Report (Separated)
PU
01/04Hana Financial : 3Q 2023 Review Report (Consolidated)
PU
01/03Hana Bank Offers Early Retirement Program; Shares Rise 5%
MT
2022HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Hana Financial Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2022SK Telecom Co.,Ltd completed the acquisition of 2.916812% stake in Hana Financial Group..
CI
2022South Korea financial groups agree to provide liquidity
RE
2022Transcript : Hana Financial Group Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 251 B 8,13 B 8,13 B
Net income 2022 3 708 B 2,94 B 2,94 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,87x
Yield 2022 7,02%
Capitalization 14 257 B 11 303 M 11 303 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Hana Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 48 900,00 KRW
Average target price 57 061,54 KRW
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hoo-Seung Lee Deputy President & Chief Financial Officer
Young-Joo Ham Chairman
Hui-Dae Kim Group Compliance Officer
Won-Goo Park Independent Director
Hong-Jin Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.16.29%11 303
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.12%418 392
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.21%291 882
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.49%215 931
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.86%184 981
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 037