Hana Financial : Organization of Investor Relations Event

Hana Financial Group will be holding its 1H22 Business Results Release Conference on Friday, July 22, 2022.
The conference will be aired through a live audio webcast on our website both PC and mobile, www.hanafn.com, and a conference call as well. Investors are welcome to participate during the Q&A session, which will be followed by the presentation.
Details of the Conference are as follows;
-Agenda : 1H22 Business Results Release and Q&A
-Date : July 22, 2022 (Friday)
-Time : 16:00 (KST)
-Format : Live Audio Webcast and Conference Call
-Language : Korean and English
(Simultaneous translations will be available for English-speaking participants)
-To participate Q&A Session:
From Overseas, please dial : +82-31-810-3116
From Korea, please dial : 031-810-3116
Pass Code : 7049#
To request a question, please press : *1 (asterisk '*' and number '1')
To cancel a question, please press : *2 (asterisk '*' and number '2')
