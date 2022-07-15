Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hana Financial Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A086790   KR7086790003

HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A086790)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
34800.00 KRW   -2.38%
05:14aHANA FINANCIAL : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
07/08HANA FINANCIAL : FY 2022 Audit Report (Separated)
PU
06/29HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hana Financial : Organization of Investor Relations Event

07/15/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Organization of Investor Relations Event
1. Date & Time and Place Date & Time 2022-07-22 16:00
Place Live Audio Webcast and Conference Call
2. Target Audience Domestic and Foreign Investors, Media, etc.
3. Purpose of IR 1H22 Business Results Release
4. Method of IR Business Results Presentation and Q&A Session through a Live Audio Webcast and a Conference Call
5. Sponsoring Institutions -
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered 1H22 Business Results and Key Issues
7. Decision Date 2022-07-15
8. IR Material Publication Date 2022-07-22
Website https://www.hanafn.com
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions Hana Financial Group will be holding its 1H22 Business Results Release Conference on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The conference will be aired through a live audio webcast on our website both PC and mobile, www.hanafn.com, and a conference call as well. Investors are welcome to participate during the Q&A session, which will be followed by the presentation.

Details of the Conference are as follows;

-Agenda : 1H22 Business Results Release and Q&A
-Date : July 22, 2022 (Friday)
-Time : 16:00 (KST)
-Format : Live Audio Webcast and Conference Call
-Language : Korean and English
(Simultaneous translations will be available for English-speaking participants)

-To participate Q&A Session:
From Overseas, please dial : +82-31-810-3116
From Korea, please dial : 031-810-3116
Pass Code : 7049#
To request a question, please press : *1 (asterisk '*' and number '1')
To cancel a question, please press : *2 (asterisk '*' and number '2')

-To register in advance: http://pin.teletogether.com/eng
Pass Code : 7049

*) Please pre-register and generate PIN to expedite your inclusion into the conference call when dialing in.

Our 1H22 Business Results presentation material will be available at our website, www.hanafn.com, at the time of the webcast and Q&A session.

The above schedule may be subject to change due to any unforeseen circumstances.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -

Disclaimer

Hana Financial Group Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
05:14aHANA FINANCIAL : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
07/08HANA FINANCIAL : FY 2022 Audit Report (Separated)
PU
06/29HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/16HANA FINANCIAL : Decision on Closure of Shareholder's Registry(Including Record Date) for ..
PU
06/15Hybe's Stock Plunges 25% as BTS Bares Hiatus Plan
MT
06/14HYBE Shares Slump as Boy Band BTS Plans Hiatus
DJ
05/31HANA FINANCIAL : Decision on Issuance of Bail-in Contingent Capital Securities
PU
05/29South Korean Investors, Securities Firms Eye $9.5 Million Investment in Singaporean Bio..
MT
05/16Hana Financial Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/13KEPCO reports record quarterly loss as nuclear power plays catch up
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 156 B 7,68 B 7,68 B
Net income 2022 3 590 B 2,71 B 2,71 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,85x
Yield 2022 9,45%
Capitalization 9 995 B 7 556 M 7 556 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Hana Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 34 800,00 KRW
Average target price 59 626,09 KRW
Spread / Average Target 71,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hu-Seung Lee Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Young-Joo Ham Chairman
Hui-Dae Kim Group Compliance Officer
Won-Goo Park Independent Director
Hong-Jin Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-17.24%7 556
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.33%317 201
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.28%242 754
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%219 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.59%160 751
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-18.57%146 838