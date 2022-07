Hana Financial : Organization of Investor Relations Event

9. Other references useful for making investment decisions





The conference will be aired through a live audio webcast on our website both PC and mobile, www.hanafn.com, and a conference call as well. Investors are welcome to participate during the Q&A session, which will be followed by the presentation.



Details of the Conference are as follows;



-Agenda : 1H22 Business Results Release and Q&A

-Date : July 22, 2022 (Friday)

-Time : 16:00 (KST)

-Format : Live Audio Webcast and Conference Call

-Language : Korean and English

(Simultaneous translations will be available for English-speaking participants)



-To participate Q&A Session:

From Overseas, please dial : +82-31-810-3116

From Korea, please dial : 031-810-3116

Pass Code : 7049#

To request a question, please press : *1 (asterisk '*' and number '1')

To cancel a question, please press : *2 (asterisk '*' and number '2')



-To register in advance:

Pass Code : 7049



*) Please pre-register and generate PIN to expedite your inclusion into the conference call when dialing in.



Our 1H22 Business Results presentation material will be available at our website, www.hanafn.com, at the time of the webcast and Q&A session.



