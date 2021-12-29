Log in
    HANA   TH0324B10Z01

HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(HANA)
Hana Microelectronics Public : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee

12/29/2021 | 06:57am EST
Date/Time
29 Dec 2021 18:23:39
Headline
Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee
Symbol
HANA
Source
HANA
Full Detailed News
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Hana Microelectronics pcl published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 11:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 889 M 713 M 713 M
Net income 2021 2 500 M 74,6 M 74,6 M
Net cash 2021 8 717 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 73 043 M 2 180 M 2 180 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 90,75 THB
Average target price 100,46 THB
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Managers and Directors
Richard David Han Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Moong Chu Hui President, COO & Executive Director
Terrence Philip Weir Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & EVP
John Thompson Chairman
Insuk Kim VP-Technologies & Products Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED128.30%2 180
NVIDIA CORPORATION132.26%758 050
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.04%576 356
BROADCOM INC.52.79%276 213
INTEL CORPORATION4.26%210 508
QUALCOMM, INC.21.32%206 998