    HANA   TH0324B10Z01

HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(HANA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
39.75 THB   +2.58%
07:24aHANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07/08HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
07/07HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
Hana Microelectronics Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Headline:

Security Symbol:

Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BEC13C2207A, BGRI13C2207A, CPAL13C2207A, HANA13C2207A, HANA13P2207B, ICHI13C2207A, IRPC13C2207A, IVL13C2207A, PTL13C2207B, PTT13C2207B, PTTG13C2207A, PTTG13P2207A, SAWA13C2207A, SPRC13C2207A, STA13C2207A, STGT13C2207A, TOP13C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BEC13C2207A

0

BGRI13C2207A

0

CPAL13C2207A

0

HANA13C2207A

0

HANA13P2207B

0

ICHI13C2207A

0

IRPC13C2207A

0

IVL13C2207A

0

PTL13C2207B

0

PTT13C2207B

0

PTTG13C2207A

0

PTTG13P2207A

0

SAWA13C2207A

0

SPRC13C2207A

300

STA13C2207A

0

STGT13C2207A

0

TOP13C2207A

0

Signature _________________

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

(MRS. SUCHADA SODTHIBHAPKUL)

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Financials
Sales 2022 26 719 M 739 M 739 M
Net income 2022 1 896 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net cash 2022 5 691 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 4,45%
Capitalization 31 994 M 885 M 885 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 39,75 THB
Average target price 53,08 THB
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard David Han Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Moong Chu Hui Director
Terrence Philip Weir Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & EVP
John Thompson Chairman
Insuk Kim VP-Technologies & Products Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-55.08%885
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-23.50%409 459
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.44%379 709
BROADCOM INC.-27.60%194 531
INTEL CORPORATION-27.75%152 139
QUALCOMM, INC.-25.83%151 917