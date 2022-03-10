Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HANA   TH0324B10Z01

HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(HANA)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  03-08
46.75 THB   +5.65%
09:14aHANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of HANA41C2206A
PU
09:14aHANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of HANA01P2203A
PU
09:14aHANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of HANA01C2205A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hana Microelectronics Public : Right adjustment of HANA13C2206A

03/10/2022 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
10 Mar 2022 18:07:54
Headline
Right adjustment of HANA13C2206A
Symbol
HANA13C2206A
Source
KGI
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : HANA13C2206A
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON HANA 
MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND)
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN JUNE 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 92.25
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 90.277
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 9.50 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 9.29714 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 0.10756
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 11-Mar-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN
Information
Position                                 : CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Hana Microelectronics pcl published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 14:03:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
09:14aHANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of HANA41C2206A
PU
09:14aHANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of HANA01P2203A
PU
09:14aHANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of HANA01C2205A
PU
09:04aHANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of HANA13C2206B
PU
09:04aHANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of HANA13C2206A
PU
09:04aHANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of HANA19C2207B
PU
09:04aHANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of HANA16C2205A
PU
09:04aHANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of HANA16C2204A
PU
08:55aHANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of HANA13P2207A
PU
08:55aHANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Right adjustment of HANA13P2206A
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 781 M 841 M 841 M
Net income 2022 2 464 M 74,6 M 74,6 M
Net cash 2022 6 555 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 37 628 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 46,75 THB
Average target price 71,54 THB
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard David Han Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Moong Chu Hui Director
Terrence Philip Weir Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & EVP
John Thompson Chairman
Insuk Kim VP-Technologies & Products Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-47.18%1 139
NVIDIA CORPORATION-21.75%575 350
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-7.64%519 771
BROADCOM INC.-10.28%244 547
INTEL CORPORATION-7.51%193 949
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-22.83%180 719